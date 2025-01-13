Moroccan activist jailed for criticism of earthquake response

Said Ait Mahdi, who leads a group for victims of the El Haouz earthquake and has been in detention since December 23, was tried for "defamation, insult and the publication of false allegations aimed at infringing on privacy".
Three other accused, also members of the group, were charged with "insulting public officials".
"The Court of First Instance of Marrakesh condemned Said Ait Mahdi to three months in prison and acquitted three others," one of their lawyers, Mohamed Nouini, told AFP.
Ait Mahdi was also ordered to pay 10,000 dirhams ($1,000) in damages to each of the civil parties, Nouini said, adding that he would appeal the verdict.
According to the lawyer, the case was based on "complaints from local officials following social media posts they considered offensive".
El Haouz province, to the south of Marrakesh, was one of the areas hit hardest by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the region in September 2023, killing close to 3,000 people and wounding 5,600.
It also destroyed around 60,000 homes in the High Atlas mountains, forcing many families to live in tents through the winter.
Ait Mahdi's group has campaigned for faster reconstruction and more aid to those affected.
The Moroccan authorities said in December they had issued 57,000 reconstruction permits and that more than 35,000 homes had been or were in the process of being rebuilt.
The authorities have put in place an $11 billion, five-year reconstruction and development plan for the six provinces hit by the disaster.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Mexico's president formally launches campaign to get guns off streets
Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, 'liberal' policies as LA burns
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Developing printable droplet laser displays
Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala
Revealing new insights into single-atom metal alloy properties
Rice researchers find waste water highly effective for treating wastewater
Japan 'poop master' gives back to nature
Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon
6.8-magnitude quake prompts Japan tsunami alert
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava and smoke
Tropical storm Dikeledi hits Mozambique
Moroccan activist jailed for criticism of earthquake response
Toll rises in jihadist raid on Nigeria military base
Chad capital calm after deadly presidential palace assault
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters