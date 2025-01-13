Earth Science News
 Moroccan activist jailed for criticism of earthquake response
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Rabat (AFP) Jan 13, 2025

A Moroccan activist who criticised the kingdom's response to a major 2023 earthquake was jailed for three months on Monday for defamation, according to his defence team.

Said Ait Mahdi, who leads a group for victims of the El Haouz earthquake and has been in detention since December 23, was tried for "defamation, insult and the publication of false allegations aimed at infringing on privacy".

Three other accused, also members of the group, were charged with "insulting public officials".

"The Court of First Instance of Marrakesh condemned Said Ait Mahdi to three months in prison and acquitted three others," one of their lawyers, Mohamed Nouini, told AFP.

Ait Mahdi was also ordered to pay 10,000 dirhams ($1,000) in damages to each of the civil parties, Nouini said, adding that he would appeal the verdict.

According to the lawyer, the case was based on "complaints from local officials following social media posts they considered offensive".

El Haouz province, to the south of Marrakesh, was one of the areas hit hardest by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the region in September 2023, killing close to 3,000 people and wounding 5,600.

It also destroyed around 60,000 homes in the High Atlas mountains, forcing many families to live in tents through the winter.

Ait Mahdi's group has campaigned for faster reconstruction and more aid to those affected.

The Moroccan authorities said in December they had issued 57,000 reconstruction permits and that more than 35,000 homes had been or were in the process of being rebuilt.

The authorities have put in place an $11 billion, five-year reconstruction and development plan for the six provinces hit by the disaster.

 Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions Wednesday after a devastating earthquake in China's remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people. Videos published by state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday showed rescue workers pulling injured victims from the rubble of collapsed buildings and carrying them to safety. Footage also showed a man in a dusty, thick winter coat carrying a crying child piggyback as a rescue worker draped a jacket over him. Rescues were als ... read more
