Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Aftershocks rock Bangladesh as quake death toll rises to 10

Aftershocks rock Bangladesh as quake death toll rises to 10

by AFP Staff Writers
 Dhaka (AFP) Nov 22, 2025

Two minor tremors hit Bangladesh on Saturday, a day after a powerful earthquake struck outside the capital Dhaka and killed at least 10 people.

A 3.3-magnitude jolt was recorded in Narshingdi district, east of Dhaka, in the morning, followed by a 4.3-magnitude quake that struck the capital around 6:00 pm (1200 GMT), according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Dhaka resident Tasnuba Sharmin Sharna, 32, said her children started screaming as the furniture in their apartment began shaking.

"We are praying to God for mercy," Sharna told AFP.

Friday's deadly earthquake was felt in Dhaka and neighbouring districts, causing widespread destruction.

Updating earlier tolls from the 5.5-magnitude quake, disaster management official Ishtiaqe Ahmed told AFP that "the number of casualties has reached 10, while a few hundreds were injured".

There were no immediate reports of casualties on Saturday, but the aftershocks -- which are common after major earthquakes -- have added to fears of an even greater disaster.

"I don't feel safe yet, as there was another jolt this morning... Maybe we are next," said Shahnaj Parvin, 44, who lives near the epicentre of Friday's earthquake and told AFP she had never experienced such a tremor.

Cracks have developed in dozens of houses in her area, she said.

"I was hanging my children's clothes on the washing line when the tremor struck," added Parvin.

"I held onto a mahogany tree, and when I returned home, I found my glassware broken."

The government has activated Bangladesh's emergency operation centre to assess the scale of the damage and to coordinate relief and rescue operations.

Rubayet Kabir of the Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation and Research Center said Bangladesh's geography makes the country of 170 million people prone to quakes.

"That's why we experience earthquakes quite frequently, though they are not as strong as the one" on Friday, he told AFP.

"Some small tremors are expected after any major earthquake," Kabir said.

"There has been no massive earthquake in the last 100 years or more, but Bangladesh has been vulnerable for quite some time."

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Three killed as 5.5-magnitude quake hits Bangladesh
 Dhaka (AFP) Nov 21, 2025
 A powerful earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday outside the crowded capital Dhaka, killing at least three people and injuring many others, health officials said. The 5.5-magnitude quake struck at 10:38 am (0438 GMT) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33 kilometres (16 miles) from Dhaka, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The Friday morning earthquake sparked terror with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off. AFP reporters in Dhaka saw p ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
China FM pledges support for Syria in 'achieving peace'

 Drenched and displaced: Gazans living in tents face winter downpours

 Cash only: how the loss and damage UN fund will pay countries

 UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate
SHAKE AND BLOW
Taiwan lifts all restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Diamond Coatings Developed by Rice Researchers Dramatically Reduce Mineral Scale in Industrial Piping

 AI's blind spot: tools fail to detect their own fakes

 Thermal defects boost heat blocking in alloy materials
SHAKE AND BLOW
Teen saving India's ponds says everyone can be a leader

 Ultrasonic device dramatically speeds up harvesting of water from air

 6 Things to Know From NASA About New US, European Sea Satellite

 Rats played major role in Easter Island's deforestation, study reveals
SHAKE AND BLOW
Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths

 URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting

 Cosmic dust reveals dynamic shifts in central Arctic sea-ice coverage over the last 30,000 years

 Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
SHAKE AND BLOW
Haitian gangs getting rich off murky market for baby eels

 Japan's eel delicacy faces global conservation pressure

 Severe floods threaten global rice yields, study finds

 Italian fruit detective racing to save forgotten varieties
SHAKE AND BLOW
Floods hit Albania, leave one dead

 Indonesians flee homes after volcano erupts; Death toll from landslides rises to 30

 Aftershocks rock Bangladesh as quake death toll rises to 10

 Northern Australia cleans up after cyclone
SHAKE AND BLOW
Pentagon chief calls on Nigeria to stop violence against Christians

 Niger junta taxes consumer imports to fund anti-jihadist fight as jihadist attack kills 10 soldiers

 Sudan's parallel war on social media; Aid workers forced to 'choose who to save'

 France reducing diplomatic staff in Mali due to insecurity: ministry
SHAKE AND BLOW
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence

 COP30 has a mascot: the fiery-haired guardian of Brazil's forest
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.