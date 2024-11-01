Teen saving India's ponds says everyone can be a leader

"It was heart-wrenching," the 17-year-old from Haryana state in northern India told AFP in an interview.
That sight during a school trip two years ago made him realise that "the climate crisis is happening everywhere".
He decided he had to act.
Speaking on the sidelines of the annual Young Activists Summit (YAS) at the United Nations in Geneva, Karan described his path to becoming the youngest of five laureates at this year's event.
He won on Thursday for his efforts to restore India's traditional ponds, which help prevent floods and soil erosion by storing water.
Ponds are "often used by villages as a source of drinking water during droughts, help in carbon sequestration, nourish groundwater and they are biodiversity hotspots", he said.
- 'Climate literacy' -
Yet there is far less attention on protecting and preserving these vital small water bodies than on oceans and rivers, he said.
He and his friends noticed that even when huge investment goes into cleaning up ponds, they often slip back into decay after a few years due to lacking maintenance.
Karan co-founded Pondora, an organisation that helps villages monitor their water quality using IT-based sensors and mobile tools.
The team visits schools and teaches students how to use their kits, consisting of Bluetooth-connected monitors with sensors registering things like temperature, salinity and pH levels, as well as chemical strips to detect various compounds.
They have trained an army of "Pond Ambassadors" to support local maintenance.
"We focus on climate literacy and basically show them the importance of preserving such water bodies," Karan said.
"They now go around themselves and take the data from the ponds... (they are) going from being passive observers to activists."
YAS hailed Karan's "replicable model for water ecosystem restoration -- one pond at a time".
- 'Your voice matters' -
The aspiring engineering student told AFP that exploring how digital technologies could simplify pond monitoring and using social media to spread the word had come naturally to him.
"Growing up in a generation which had phones in their hands from a very long time, my thought process always goes to how we can use this as the medium," he said.
Karan said Pondora was currently seeking to create a database for all Indian ponds, pointing out that in New Delhi, half of those on paper had disappeared, with many covered up to make room for an expanding population.
The goal is to raise awareness about the need to protect remaining ponds, including through a social media campaign urging people to post their photo with the one nearest them.
Karan had one message for other young people: "Your voice matters."
"Even if you contribute something which is small, it has ripple effects," he said.
"Everyone can be a leader. You just have to have the courage to start."
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China FM pledges support for Syria in 'achieving peace'
Drenched and displaced: Gazans living in tents face winter downpours
Cash only: how the loss and damage UN fund will pay countries
UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate
Taiwan lifts all restrictions on food imports from Japan
Diamond Coatings Developed by Rice Researchers Dramatically Reduce Mineral Scale in Industrial Piping
AI's blind spot: tools fail to detect their own fakes
Thermal defects boost heat blocking in alloy materials
Teen saving India's ponds says everyone can be a leader
Ultrasonic device dramatically speeds up harvesting of water from air
6 Things to Know From NASA About New US, European Sea Satellite
Rats played major role in Easter Island's deforestation, study reveals
Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting
Cosmic dust reveals dynamic shifts in central Arctic sea-ice coverage over the last 30,000 years
Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
|
Haitian gangs getting rich off murky market for baby eels
Japan's eel delicacy faces global conservation pressure
Severe floods threaten global rice yields, study finds
Italian fruit detective racing to save forgotten varieties
Floods hit Albania, leave one dead
Indonesians flee homes after volcano erupts; Death toll from landslides rises to 30
Aftershocks rock Bangladesh as quake death toll rises to 10
Northern Australia cleans up after cyclone
Pentagon chief calls on Nigeria to stop violence against Christians
Niger junta taxes consumer imports to fund anti-jihadist fight as jihadist attack kills 10 soldiers
Sudan's parallel war on social media; Aid workers forced to 'choose who to save'
France reducing diplomatic staff in Mali due to insecurity: ministry
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
COP30 has a mascot: the fiery-haired guardian of Brazil's forest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters