Earth Science News
EARLY EARTH
 Ancient hot springs reveal how microbes thrived before Earth gained oxygen
illustration only
Ancient hot springs reveal how microbes thrived before Earth gained oxygen
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 25, 2025

Earth was once an anoxic planet where oxygen was toxic to life, and researchers are turning to Japan's rare iron-rich hot springs to better understand how early microbes survived. A study led by Fatima Li-Hau, with supervision from Associate Professor Shawn McGlynn at the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI), shows that these springs mimic the chemistry of Earth's ancient oceans, offering a glimpse into microbial ecosystems that thrived before photosynthesis dominated.

The research focused on five springs across Tokyo, Akita, and Aomori prefectures. Their waters contain ferrous iron (Fe2+) and little oxygen, resembling conditions around the time of the Great Oxygenation Event (GOE) 2.3 billion years ago. In most springs, microaerophilic iron-oxidising bacteria were the leading organisms, using iron as an energy source in low-oxygen environments. Cyanobacteria, though present, were far less abundant, except at one Akita spring where other metabolisms dominated.

Metagenomic analysis yielded more than 200 high-quality microbial genomes, revealing how these communities processed carbon, nitrogen, and even sulfur despite the low availability of sulfur compounds. Evidence pointed to a cryptic sulfur cycle, where microbes recycle sulfur in subtle ways not easily detected. Crucially, microbes that coupled iron and oxygen metabolisms transformed toxic compounds into energy, sustaining oxygen-sensitive anaerobes and balancing ecosystem functions.

"These iron-rich hot springs provide a unique natural laboratory to study microbial metabolism under early Earth-like conditions during the late Archean to early Proterozoic transition, marked by the Great Oxidation Event," explained McGlynn. Li-Hau added that the consistency of these ecosystems across diverse geochemical settings suggests that iron oxidisers, oxygenic phototrophs, and anaerobes coexisted in early oceans, driving complete biogeochemical cycles.

The findings highlight how primitive microbes adapted to limited oxygen, laying the groundwork for Earth's eventual oxygen-rich biosphere. The work also informs astrobiology, suggesting that planets with geochemical conditions similar to early Earth might host comparable microbial communities.

Research Report:Metabolic Potential and Microbial Diversity of Late Archean to Early Proterozoic Ocean Analog Hot Springs of Japan

Related Links
 Institute of Science Tokyo
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARLY EARTH
Asteroid tells secrets of Earth's 'far wetter' building blocks
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 10, 2025
 Earth's building blocks were "far wetter" than previously imagined, new analysis of tiny samples from a distant asteroid has suggested, overturning long-held assumptions about the early solar system. Research on a tiny portion of the 5.4 grams of rock and dust collected from the Ryugu asteroid, some 300 million kilometres (185 million miles) from Earth, offers new insights into how the solar system looked in the early life of our planet. Scientists believe the reason Earth has oceans, lakes and ... read more
EARLY EARTH
Trump sued over plans to deploy National Guard to Portland

 Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon

 Philippine protest arrests leave parents seeking answers

 No pause for food delivery riders during Pakistan's monsoon
EARLY EARTH
US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico

 Voyager debuts first space based multi cloud region to advance orbital data processing

 NASA laser comms demo achieves record data transmission from deep space

 NASA Arcstone satellite and spectrometer begin active lunar calibration mission
EARLY EARTH
Ancient iron spheres reveal ocean carbon shortage in early Earth

 Nickel mining threatens Indonesia coral haven, NGOs warn

 Climate change causing havoc with global water cycle: UN

 China warns Papua New Guinea over Australian defence deal
EARLY EARTH
85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet

 Nordic ministers attend Greenland war games without US

 Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal
EARLY EARTH
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards

 Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab

 Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat

 Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
EARLY EARTH
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa

 Four dead in Thailand monsoon floods

 Typhoon Ragasa hits south China after killing 15 in Taiwan

 Philippines 'ghost' flood projects leave residents stranded
EARLY EARTH
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts

 Algeria says army raid kills six militants

 Zambian farmers sue Chinese mining firms over toxic spill

 Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan's south: army official
EARLY EARTH
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.