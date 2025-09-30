Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief
illustration only
NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief
 by Russ Nelson for UAH News
 Huntsville AL (SPX) Sep 30, 2025

This summer, The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of The University of Alabama System, hosted the SAPIENCE Drone Competition, an international Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) event supported by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Science for Peace and Security Programme. SAPIENCE stands for "Sense and Avoid - a cooPeratIvE droNe CompEtition," a project that highlights the use of cutting-edge autonomous drone and AI technologies to survey indoor and outdoor environments in disaster situations, minimizing the danger to humans and providing first responders with the most effective information when faced with dangerous environments.

The competition, the second of a three-part international series that kicked off last summer in London in 2024, took place on the Huntsville UAS and Counter-UAS Center of Excellence Test Range.

SAPIENCE seeks to advance the field of autonomous systems by leveraging artificial intelligence for enhanced perception and guidance autonomy in drones. The initiative promotes innovation in search and rescue operations through a series of collaborative competitions, tasking multiple drones with effectively navigating and mapping GPS-denied environments, detecting and delivering aid to victims and performing complex cooperative tasks. The program enhances the capabilities of autonomous systems while potentially saving lives and improving safety in critical situations.

"This event highlights the challenges of real-world scenarios in drone operations," says Dr. Bryan Mesmer, department chair and associate professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering and Engineering Management (ISEEM) at UAH. "It is one thing to develop a search and rescue drone in a lab when you have control of all the external variables, but as soon as you are in the hot sun of a July afternoon in Northern Alabama, all of those external variables you had control of are left to nature."

The competition brought together 25 students and university professors from UAH; City St. George's, University of London in the United Kingdom; Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and the University of Klagenfurt in Austria, as well as a NATO representative and six international, national and local judges.

"The competition went very well. It was challenging of course due to the heat," Mesmer notes. "The impact of the sun causing glares, the temperature impacting soldered connections, the movement of vehicles in the distance causing issues with your tracking algorithms, etc. The real world is challenging, and the students in this competition met that challenge head-on to make significant movement in the field on autonomous multi-drone technology in search and rescue scenarios. It was an honor to host the event."

"At last year's competition in London, we got to do a lot of knowledge sharing between the teams, which allowed for us to make some great progress in 2025," says Jamie Roberson, UAH SAPIENCE student team lead, who has been on the UAH team since April 2024.

Hailey Hicks, team systems engineer, joined the squad after the first competition in London. "It has been fun to get to see what all goes into creating a functional drone, on both the hardware and software side of things, as well as getting to use some systems engineering skills such as requirements, documentation and timelines," the student says.

"I've had my hand in just about every part of this team," explains UAH student Joseph Schwalb. "I've helped our hardware team build our initial prototypes, the software team build the architecture to run our technology stack and developed the simulation stack necessary to make the transition from software tests to real flight tests practical and realistic."

The third stage of the SAPIENCE project will take place next spring in the Netherlands. The event will involve the drones needing to fly outdoors and indoors, a challenging task, as it combines multiple environments where different sensors are preferred.

UAH is known internationally as a hub for cutting-edge expertise in Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS). The multifaceted UAH Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center (RSESC) focuses on applied research and systems engineering techniques to enhance success for government, industry, commercial and small business partners.

Related Links
 SAPIENCE
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Planetary health check warns risk of 'destabilising' Earth systems
 Paris (AFP) Sept 24, 2025
 Humans are gambling the very stability of Earth's life support systems, scientists said Wednesday, warning that ocean acidity was yet another key planetary threshold to be breached. A team of global scientists assessed that seven of nine so-called "planetary boundaries" - processes that regulate Earth's stability, resilience and ability to sustain life - had now been crossed. Climate change, biodiversity loss, deforestation, freshwater depletion, overuse of agricultural fertilisers, and the r ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Trump sued over plans to deploy National Guard to Portland

 Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon

 Philippine protest arrests leave parents seeking answers

 No pause for food delivery riders during Pakistan's monsoon
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico

 Voyager debuts first space based multi cloud region to advance orbital data processing

 NASA laser comms demo achieves record data transmission from deep space

 NASA Arcstone satellite and spectrometer begin active lunar calibration mission
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Ancient iron spheres reveal ocean carbon shortage in early Earth

 Nickel mining threatens Indonesia coral haven, NGOs warn

 Climate change causing havoc with global water cycle: UN

 China warns Papua New Guinea over Australian defence deal
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet

 Nordic ministers attend Greenland war games without US

 Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards

 Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab

 Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat

 Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa

 Four dead in Thailand monsoon floods

 Typhoon Ragasa hits south China after killing 15 in Taiwan

 Philippines 'ghost' flood projects leave residents stranded
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts

 Algeria says army raid kills six militants

 Zambian farmers sue Chinese mining firms over toxic spill

 Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan's south: army official
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.