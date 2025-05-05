Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Athens vows tougher rules on e-scooter 'nuisance'
Athens vows tougher rules on e-scooter 'nuisance'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Athens (AFP) May 5, 2025

The mayor of Athens vowed Monday to regulate rentals of electric scooters, saying their use had become a "terrible nuisance" in the Greek capital.

"We are determined to set rules," Haris Doukas said in a statement after meeting with executives of the four companies offering e-scooter rentals in the city centre.

Authorities plan to create around 70 obligatory parking locations for the scooters and will ban their operation in some areas altogether, Doukas added.

Doukas said he wanted the new system "to begin immediately" in cooperation with operators in the city centre, home to around 640,000 people, without giving a timeframe.

Authorities say traffic violations are increasing by users of the more than 4,000 e-scooters offered by Hoppy, Hop, Lime and RideMovi in central Athens.

There were 197 violations in April compared to 88 in March, according to Athens municipal police.

 Tunisian environmentalist Semia Labidi Gharbi, awarded a global prize for her role exposing a major waste scandal, has a message for wealthy nations: developing countries are "no dumping ground". Gharbi was among the first to speak out when Italy shipped more than 280 containers of waste to the North African country in 2020. The cargo was initially labelled as recyclable plastic scrap, but customs officials found hazardous household waste - banned under Tunisian law. "It's true, we are deve ... read more
