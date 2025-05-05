Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: authorities
Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: authorities
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Amman (AFP) May 5, 2025

Jordanian rescue teams have recovered the bodies of a Belgian tourist and her young son who went missing during flooding in the south of the kingdom, authorities said Monday.

The rescuers found "the bodies of a woman and her son, both Belgian nationals, who had been missing after flooding in the Shubak region", about 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Amman, the General Security Directorate said in a statement.

Her two other children were found alive and well.

"The bodies found after several hours of searching in difficult weather and terrain conditions have been evacuated," the statement said, without giving further details.

The Belgian woman and her three children were part of a group of tourists -- including 14 Czechs -- on an unguided "adventure trip" on Sunday, according to Maan governor Hassan al-Jabur, as reported by the official Al-Mamlaka TV channel.

Authorities evacuated most of the group, but the family went missing, he said, adding rescue teams later found two of the children in "good health".

Jordanian authorities on Sunday evacuated nearly 1,800 tourists from flooding in Petra, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site.

No casualties were reported after flooding hit the ancient site, according to an official.

Jordan's meteorological authority published a video showing flash floods hitting the Petra, a major tourist attraction.

It showed holidaymakers gathering at the entrance of the Treasury, one of the site's most iconic tombs, before being evacuated.

Similar evacuations have occurred in the past, as the area witnesses increasing rains and storms which scientists say occur more frequently around the world due to climate change.

Petra, famous for its stunning temples hewn from rose-pink cliff faces, was chosen as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in a 2007 online poll.

mah/tp/ysm/dv

HERITAGE OIL

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Jordan evacuates tourists from Petra after flood hits
 Amman (AFP) May 4, 2025
 Jordanian authorities on Sunday evacuated nearly 1,800 tourists from the ancient city of Petra after the area was hit by flooding, an official told state television. "Rescue teams ... evacuated hundreds of tourists from Petra after flash floods hit the archaeological site," Al-Mamlaka TV quoted local official Yazan Mohadin as saying. "The number of tourists who visited the site today recorded 1,785, and civil defence teams evacuated the majority of them," he said, adding that no casualties were ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment

 10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media

 Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN

 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
SHAKE AND BLOW
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
SHAKE AND BLOW
Exploring new frontiers in mineral extraction

 New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yields

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
SHAKE AND BLOW
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms

 Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change

 Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual

 Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile
SHAKE AND BLOW
Major offshore quake causes tsunami scare in Chile, Argentina

 Over 45,000 affected by Somalia flash floods since mid-April: UN

 Jordan evacuates tourists from Petra after flood hits

 Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
SHAKE AND BLOW
MSF hospital bombed in South Sudan

 Understanding Nigeria's new wave of jihadist attacks

 Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source

 Nigeria governors urge army to rethink anti-jihadist strategy
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.