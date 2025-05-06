Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 David Attenborough urges 'save the oceans' as new film premieres
David Attenborough urges 'save the oceans' as new film premieres
 by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) May 6, 2025

David Attenborough's latest film "Ocean", highlighting the perils facing the world's seas, was to mark its global premiere in London Tuesday, as the veteran natural history broadcaster prepares to turn 99.

Attenborough's "Life on Earth" in 1979 was watched by 500 million people worldwide, while dozens of subsequent documentaries and associated books have made him a household name.

"Ocean", which features spectacular footage of undersea habitats and marine life, emphasises the importance of healthy seas in tackling biodiversity and climate change.

After decades observing the natural world, Attenborough says he now understands that "the most important place on earth is not on land" and that we must "open our eyes to what is happening right now below the waves".

"We have drained the life from our oceans," he says in the film's trailer, adding: "If we save the sea, we save our world."

The documentary looks at why the oceans are in such poor health and how they can bounce "back to life", according to Attenborough.

It is not the first time the broadcaster has turned his focus on oceans.

In 2017, "Blue Planet II" became a global call to arms for environmentalists about the danger to seas, particularly from plastic pollution.

"Ocean"", produced by Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios, will be shown in cinemas in some countries from Thursday, the same day Attenborough celebrates his 99th birthday.

On the small screen, it will premiere on National Geographic on June 7 and will be available to stream globally on Disney+ and Hulu a day later.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
France, Germany and Italy failing to stop destructive fishing: NGOs
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) April 29, 2025
 Five environmental organisations accused France, Germany and Italy on Tuesday of failing to stop destructive fishing, including bottom trawling, in protected areas in a legal complaint to the European Commission. In their complaint, the organisations including the Environmental Justice Foundation and ClientEarth accused the three countries of "seriously and systemically failing to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems in violation of EU law". Deep-sea bottom trawling - where a weighted net is dr ... read more
WATER WORLD
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment

 10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media

 Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN

 Gazans struggling to survive as Israel plans for 'conquest'
WATER WORLD
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
WATER WORLD
The West's spring runoff is older than you think

 Exploring new frontiers in mineral extraction

 New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yields
WATER WORLD
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
WATER WORLD
Vertical farming holds promise for high yield and lower environmental cost

 Startup helps farmers grow plant-based feed and fertilizer using wastewater

 Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms

 Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
WATER WORLD
Major offshore quake causes tsunami scare in Chile, Argentina

 Over 45,000 affected by Somalia flash floods since mid-April: UN

 Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: authorities

 Jordan evacuates tourists from Petra after flood hits
WATER WORLD
MSF hospital bombed in South Sudan

 Understanding Nigeria's new wave of jihadist attacks

 Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source

 Nigeria governors urge army to rethink anti-jihadist strategy
WATER WORLD
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.