David Attenborough urges 'save the oceans' as new film premieres

Attenborough's "Life on Earth" in 1979 was watched by 500 million people worldwide, while dozens of subsequent documentaries and associated books have made him a household name.
"Ocean", which features spectacular footage of undersea habitats and marine life, emphasises the importance of healthy seas in tackling biodiversity and climate change.
After decades observing the natural world, Attenborough says he now understands that "the most important place on earth is not on land" and that we must "open our eyes to what is happening right now below the waves".
"We have drained the life from our oceans," he says in the film's trailer, adding: "If we save the sea, we save our world."
The documentary looks at why the oceans are in such poor health and how they can bounce "back to life", according to Attenborough.
It is not the first time the broadcaster has turned his focus on oceans.
In 2017, "Blue Planet II" became a global call to arms for environmentalists about the danger to seas, particularly from plastic pollution.
"Ocean"", produced by Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios, will be shown in cinemas in some countries from Thursday, the same day Attenborough celebrates his 99th birthday.
On the small screen, it will premiere on National Geographic on June 7 and will be available to stream globally on Disney+ and Hulu a day later.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment
10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media
Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN
Gazans struggling to survive as Israel plans for 'conquest'
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
The West's spring runoff is older than you think
Exploring new frontiers in mineral extraction
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yields
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
|
Vertical farming holds promise for high yield and lower environmental cost
Startup helps farmers grow plant-based feed and fertilizer using wastewater
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms
Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
Major offshore quake causes tsunami scare in Chile, Argentina
Over 45,000 affected by Somalia flash floods since mid-April: UN
Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: authorities
Jordan evacuates tourists from Petra after flood hits
MSF hospital bombed in South Sudan
Understanding Nigeria's new wave of jihadist attacks
Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source
Nigeria governors urge army to rethink anti-jihadist strategy
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters