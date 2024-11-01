Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells

Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells

By Shefali Rafiq
 Nandurbar, India (AFP) Nov 18, 2025

Each morning, 17-year-old Ramati Mangla sets off barefoot with a steel pot in hand, walking several kilometres to fetch water from a distant spring in India's Maharashtra state.

By the time she returns, school has already started.

"I have kept my books," she said. "But what if I never get a chance to go back?"

In the drought-hit villages of Maharashtra's Nashik and Nandurbar districts, wells are drying up and rainfall has become increasingly erratic -- forcing families to adapt to harsher living conditions.

As men migrate to nearby cities in search of work, girls like Mangla are left to take on the responsibility of collecting water.

It's a chore that can take hours each day and leaves little time for school.

Local officials estimate that nearly two million people in these regions face daily water shortages.

A 2021 UNESCO report warned that climate-related disruptions could push millions of girls worldwide out of classrooms.

It is a pattern already visible across India's rural heartlands.

Teachers say attendance among girls has sharply dropped in recent years, particularly during the dry months.

Many families, struggling to survive, see no option but to keep their daughters home or marry them early.

"Children living in drought prone areas, with family responsibilities for fetching water, struggle with attending school regularly -- as collecting water now takes a longer time due to water scarcity and pollution," the UN children's fund wrote in a report.

For Mangla, and many other girls across India, climate change is turning the simple act of fetching water into a choice between survival and education.

Mangla's story has been spotlighted alongside a photography series shot by Shefali Rafiq for the 2025 Marai Photo Grant, an award open to photographers from South Asia aged 25 or under.

The theme for 2025 was "climate change" and its impact on daily life and the community of the photographers who enter.

The award is organised by Agence France-Presse in honour of Shah Marai, the former photo chief at AFP's Kabul bureau.

Shah Marai, who was an inspiration for Afghan photographers throughout his career, was killed in the line of duty at the age of 41 in a suicide attack on April 30, 2018, in Kabul.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
First evidence of Ice XXI phase observed at extreme pressure and room temperature
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Nov 12, 2025
 The Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS) has observed for the first time the multiple freezing-melting process of water at room temperature under ultrahigh pressures exceeding 2 gigapascals and on a microsecond timescale. This has resulted in the discovery of a previously unknown crystallization pathway and the identification of a new ice phase named Ice XXI. Ice generally forms when water cools below 0 C, but can also form at room temperature or higher if the pressure is suf ... read more
WATER WORLD
Drenched and displaced: Gazans living in tents face winter downpours

 Cash only: how the loss and damage UN fund will pay countries

 China FM pledges support for Syria in 'achieving peace'

 UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate
WATER WORLD
BASF boss says China investments vital for growth

 Quantum timing and sensing partnership set to reshape space infrastructure

 Mushroom material takes on plastic packaging at Belgian start-up

 As AI data scrapers sap websites' revenues, some fight back
WATER WORLD
How fishes of the deep sea have evolved into different shapes

 Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells

 Zanzibar women turn to sponge farming as oceans heat up

 Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
WATER WORLD
Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths

 URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting

 Cosmic dust reveals dynamic shifts in central Arctic sea-ice coverage over the last 30,000 years

 Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
WATER WORLD
Haitian gangs getting rich off murky market for baby eels

 Severe floods threaten global rice yields, study finds

 Norwegian milk company suspends use of anti-methane additive

 Italian fruit detective racing to save forgotten varieties
WATER WORLD
Thais navigate flooded homes and ancient temples by boat

 Deadly impact of climate change on India's floods; Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood projects

 Ashfall warning in Japan as volcano erupts

 Philippines digs out from Typhoon Fung-wong as death toll climbs
WATER WORLD
Russian army present in six African countries: state TV

 Jihadists say killed Nigerian brigadier general

 Mali media authorities suspend French broadcasters

 Google denies removing W.Sahara border for Morocco users
WATER WORLD
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 COP30 has a mascot: the fiery-haired guardian of Brazil's forest

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence

 COP30: Indigenous peoples vital to humanity's future
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.