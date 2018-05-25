Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Australia, Papua New Guinea delay mutual defence treaty
Australia, Papua New Guinea delay mutual defence treaty
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Sept 16, 2025

Australia and Papua New Guinea will not sign a long-awaited mutual defence treaty as expected on Wednesday, the two countries said.

The deal was set to see the two nations commit to defending each other from armed attacks as they face "emerging threats" to their security, according to a copy seen by AFP.

It was expected to be signed by leaders Anthony Albanese and James Marape on Wednesday in Port Moresby.

But the two sides instead said the signing would take place "following Cabinet processes in both countries".

The joint communique did not detail the reason for the delay, although Albanese previously said the approval by the Papua New Guinean cabinet due Monday had been delayed by the country's independence celebrations.

The two sides agreed to "strengthening and expanding defence cooperation through enhanced capability, interoperability and integration", the statement said.

And the treaty will ensure that "any activities, agreements or arrangements with third parties would not compromise the ability of either of the Parties to implement the Treaty" -- a nod to China's growing influence in the Pacific.

The agreement, which also enables the nations' citizens to serve in each other's militaries, came 50 years after Papua New Guinea gained independence from Australia.

Canberra has stepped up its engagement with the Pacific region in a bid to counter Beijing's influence.

Albanese was in Vanuatu last week to discuss a deal aimed at deepening Australia's links to the Pacific nation.

But the agreement was not signed, with Prime Minister Jotham Napat citing concerns that its wording would limit Vanuatu's ability to access funds for "critical infrastructure" from other nations.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Pacific Island leaders back 'ocean of peace' at fraught summit
 Honiara (AFP) Sept 10, 2025
 Pacific Island leaders issued a call for an "ocean of peace" on Wednesday, urging respect for their sovereignty at a summit clouded by China's alleged meddling and great power competition in the strategically vital region. After a day of largely closed-door talks in the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara, the 18 Pacific Islands Forum leaders endorsed a Fiji-backed push for a statement proclaiming the region's cohesion and its desire for peace and climate action. A heavy police presence guarded t ... read more
WATER WORLD
Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims

 Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid

 Global search and rescue system gets recognition as real lifesaver

 UK government looks to military sites to house migrants
WATER WORLD
MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes

 SwRI advances laser driven testing for ballistic resistance

 Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
WATER WORLD
Pacific Island leaders back 'ocean of peace' at fraught summit

 Ethiopia's mega-dam ranks 15th globally

 Against the tide: Filipinos battle rising sea on sinking island

 Experts say great white shark likely killed Australian surfer
WATER WORLD
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal

 Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops

 Once king of the seas, a giant iceberg is finally breaking up
WATER WORLD
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream

 Climate change is making rollercoaster harvests the new normal

 'Last generation': Greek island's fading pistachio tradition

 China to impose temporary duties on EU pork
WATER WORLD
Deadly floods inundate Indonesia's Bali and Flores

 Rescue boat capsizes in Pakistan, killing five

 Death toll from Indonesia flash floods rises to 19

 Greece rattled by 5.4-magnitude offshore earthquake
WATER WORLD
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta

 Human Rights Watch urges Niger to protect civilians against IS attacks

 Kony defence urges ICC judges to halt case

 African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
WATER WORLD
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo

 Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol

 Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.