Bats use storm fronts for energy-efficient migration

"The sensor data are amazing!" said Edward Hurme, postdoctoral researcher at MPI-AB and the Cluster of Excellence Collective Behaviour at the University of Konstanz. "We don't just see the path that bats took, we also see what they experienced in the environment as they migrated. It's this context that gives us insight into the crucial decisions that bats made during their costly and dangerous journeys."
Using innovative sensor technology, the team tracked noctules over portions of their 1,600-kilometer migrations. The tracking devices, developed by MPI-AB engineers, weighed just five percent of a bat's body mass. These tiny tags recorded environmental conditions and activity levels and transmitted data via a novel long-range network similar to a cellular system. Senior author Timm Wild, who led the development of the ICARUS-TinyFoxBatt tag, explained, "The tags communicate with us from wherever the bats are because they have coverage across Europe much like a cell phone network."
The research focused on female noctules, as they are more migratory than males. Tagged bats, captured and released in Switzerland, provided data over three years. The findings revealed a surprising lack of a unified migration corridor, with bats moving across a diverse landscape in a general northeast direction. "We had assumed that bats were following a unified path, but we now see they are moving all over the landscape in a general northeast direction," said senior author Dina Dechmann.
Further analysis showed noctules breaking the species' migration distance record, covering nearly 400 kilometers in a single night. Unlike birds, which bulk up before migration, bats rely on nightly feeding stops, leading to a "hopping" migration pattern. "Unlike migratory birds, bats don't gain weight in preparation for migration," Dechmann noted. "They need to refuel every night."
A pivotal discovery emerged when researchers identified weather patterns triggering mass departures. Bats initiated migration on nights with falling air pressure and rising temperatures - conditions preceding storms. These warm tailwinds reduced the bats' energy expenditure during flight. "It was known that birds use wind support during migration, and now we see that bats do too," said Hurme.
Beyond biological insights, these findings carry significant implications for conservation. Migratory bats face threats from human activities, particularly collisions with wind turbines. Understanding the timing and routes of bat migrations could help mitigate these risks. "Before this study, we didn't know what triggered bats to start migrating," Hurme explained. "More studies like this will pave the way for a system to forecast bat migration. We can be stewards of bats, helping wind farms to turn off their turbines on nights when bats are streaming through."
This study highlights the potential for technological advancements to unravel the mysteries of bat migration and inform strategies for protecting these remarkable creatures.
Research Report:Bats surf storm fronts during spring migration
Related Links
Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents
Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
New radar algorithm enhances resolution without replacing hardware
One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
Three dead as massive waves slam Peru, Ecuador and Chile
Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
Buried landforms unveil ancient glacial history beneath the North Sea
|
Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response
Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
A fearful New Year in temporary homes after Japan quake
Ivory Coast president says French forces to withdraw in January
Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters