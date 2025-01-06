Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Vanuatu gears up for snap general election next week
Vanuatu gears up for snap general election next week
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Jan 6, 2025

Pacific nation Vanuatu will vote next week in a snap election briefly delayed after a deadly earthquake last month, the country's electoral office said Monday.

The nationwide poll was pushed back after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake on December 17 toppled buildings in capital Port Vila and killed at least 14 people.

The Vanuatu Electoral Office said the vote had been moved from January 14 to January 16.

Vanuatu's parliament was dissolved in November before disgruntled MPs could launch a "no confidence" motion designed to topple Prime Minister Charlot Salwai.

An election must be held within 60 days of parliament's dissolution.

Such motions have in recent years come to define Vanuatu's creaky democracy.

Vanuatu changed prime minister 20 times between 1991 and 2017.

Four different leaders held office in a particularly turbulent period between November 2022 and October 2023.

Salwai will contest his seat in next week's vote, as will fellow former prime ministers Ishmael Kalsakau and Bob Loughman.

Vanuatu's political system is dominated by small parties and elections typically produce unwieldy coalition governments.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Australia agrees deal to strengthen Solomons police
 Sydney (AFP) Dec 20, 2024
 Australia said Friday it had agreed to boost Solomon Islands' police force with a multi-year funding, training and infrastructure package for the Pacific nation, which has fostered close ties with China. But in a sign of the competition it faces from Beijing, the Solomons police announced the same day it had received a modest donation from China for its police support fund. The Australian deal - valued at Aus$190 million (US$118 million) over four years - will include the construction of a new ... read more
WATER WORLD
Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun

 UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters

 Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
WATER WORLD
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers

 Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
WATER WORLD
Kazakhstan says deal with Uzbekistan will improve water sharing

 Vanuatu gears up for snap general election next week

 An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes

 India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan
WATER WORLD
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study

 Chilean president makes historic visit to South Pole

 ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
WATER WORLD
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port

 Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
WATER WORLD
Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India

 Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126

 Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations

 Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
WATER WORLD
Lost boy survives five days in Zimbabwe park teeming with lions

 Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'

 Senegal president says no more 'foreign military presence from 2025'

 10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
WATER WORLD
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.