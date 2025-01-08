Brazil gears up for first climate conference in Amazon

"Finally, the long-awaited renovation is going to happen," she says.
With 200 workers laboring seven days a week, the largest open-air market in Latin America reflects the transformation underway in the Brazilian city, which is preparing to host in November the first UN climate conference in the Amazon, a meeting called COP30.
But the challenge is immense for this northern metropolis of 1.3 million people, crisscrossed by canals.
It faces severe social inequality and lacks sufficient infrastructure, including accommodations for the 60,000 delegates expected to attend.
Record public investment is restoring monuments, transforming the abandoned port warehouses into leisure zones, and dredging the river bay to anchor two cruise ships, which will expand lodging options alongside two new hotels.
- Turning point -
"The COP30 will be a turning point for the city and the Amazon," says Igor Normando, the 37-year-old mayor, to AFP.
"The world will learn the challenges of the Amazonian people, and see that there is nothing fairer than helping us," says Normando atop the historic Forte do Presepio, overlooking an acai market where tons of the Amazonian fruit arrive every dawn.
The world's largest tropical rainforest is critical in the fight against climate change, but increasingly suffers its effects, with fires and droughts growing more severe each year.
Experts view the UN conference, set for November 10-21, as a crucial chance for humanity to reverse the warming trend with firm commitments to reduce global emissions and preserve the forest.
- 'Canopy of a tree' -
At the new Parque da Cidade, a former airfield where COP30 events will take place alongside the convention center for official negotiations, references to nature and Indigenous cultures abound.
Among the metal structures set to host culinary and craft hubs, native flora like rubber trees are being planted. Excavators are also working to prepare the site for a lake.
Replacing asphalt with green spaces in one of Brazil's least forested cities - despite it being in the Amazon - is another goal for local authorities.
The initiative gained momentum after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared in 2023 that COP30 meetings might even take place "under the canopy of a tree."
- 'Invisible City' -
Belem is "two cities: the one everyone will see, including heads of state; and another that is invisible," says historian Michel Pinho.
Max Moraes, a 56-year-old boatman from Vila da Barca, a stilt neighborhood struggling without basic sanitation while luxury apartment towers loom nearby, expresses outrage.
"Where is the money for the COP30 going? To help the population?" he asks skeptically while sitting on a wooden walkway above garbage floating in yellowish water.
Yet, in Vila da Barca, founded a century ago by fishermen and now coveted by real estate speculators, resistance is key, according to community leaders.
- 'Urban Amazon' -
"Our daily struggle is real," says Inez Medeiros, a 37-year-old teacher and social leader from the neighborhood. "We want the COP30 to consider us because we also live in the Amazon, even if it's an urban Amazon."
After more than two decades of delays, the city recently delivered 100 social housing units, finally providing some families with decent homes.
Each victory brings motivation, Medeiros says.
Her next challenge: launching a small floating hotel to host COP participants, offering them a firsthand view of Belem, "beyond the spotlight."
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun
UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths
Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
New method turns e-waste to gold
Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
Kazakhstan says deal with Uzbekistan will improve water sharing
Vanuatu gears up for snap general election next week
An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes
India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
Chilean president makes historic visit to South Pole
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
|
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port
Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India
Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126
Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations
Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
Lost boy survives five days in Zimbabwe park teeming with lions
Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'
Senegal president says no more 'foreign military presence from 2025'
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters