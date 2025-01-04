Brazil, Indonesia, Serbia and China all report 2024 as hottest year on record



by AFP Staff Writers



Rio De Janeiro (AFP) Jan 4, 2025



Last year was Brazil's hottest on record, its weather agency said Friday, after a record-breaking drought and flooding in the South American country that climate experts have linked to global warming.

The average temperature in 2024 was 25.02 degrees Celsius (77.04 Fahrenheit) -- 0.79 degrees above the 1991-2020 average, the National Institute of Meteorology said.

It was the warmest year since records began in 1961, exceeding the 2023 figure of 24.92 degrees Celsius, which was also a record high.

The weather agency said that the "statistically significant trend... may be associated with climate change resulting from rising global temperature and local environmental changes."

According to a study released last week, Brazil experienced an "alarming" increase in climate disasters between 2020 and 2023, with almost twice as many events each year, on average, as in the previous two decades.

Official data showed an annual average of 4,077 climate-related disasters in the four-year period, including droughts, flooding, violent storms and extreme temperatures, the research by the Federal University of Sao Paulo showed.

The study found a correlation between climate disasters suffered in the country and a warming of ocean surface temperatures.

The United Nations said Monday that 2024 was set to be the hottest year on record for the planet.

Indonesia, reports 2024 as hottest year on record

Jakarta (AFP) Jan 3, 2025 - Indonesia experienced its hottest year on record in 2024, the country's weather agency said Friday, matching several other nations which have reported similar rises in temperature.

Indonesia still relies enormously on fossil fuel energy -- which scientists say is a leading cause of global warming -- and is listed as one of the top greenhouse gas emitters in the world.

The average air temperature in 2024 was 27.5 degrees Celsius (81.5 Fahrenheit), some 0.8 degrees Celsius warmer than between 1991 and 2020, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency (BMKG) posted on its website Friday.

It said the data was obtained from 113 monitoring posts across the country.

Indonesia had its hottest April in more than four decades last year as extreme heat swept parts of Asia.

The United Nations said Monday that 2024 was set to be the hottest year ever recorded worldwide.

Serbia says 2024 its hottest year in recorded history

Belgrade (AFP) Jan 4, 2025 - Serbia marked the hottest year in its recorded history in 2024, the Balkan country's meteorological office said this week.

The average surface air temperature last year was 13.3 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit), "which is 2.3C higher than the average for the period 1991-2020 and almost 1.0C more that the previously hottest year -- 2023," the State Hydro-Meteorological Service said in a report on Friday.

Globally, the United Nations' climate and weather agency has said 2024 is set to be the warmest ever seen across the planet since records began being kept, capping a decade of unprecedented heat fuelled by human activity.

UN leaders and climate scientists blame global heating for a string of devastating floods, fires, heatwaves and hurricanes across the world in 2024.

Serbia was not spared, enduring a series of heatwaves in June, July and August.

The Serbian met office reported a record number of days when temperatures topped 35C, the highest ever number of tropical nights, and the smallest ever number of frosty and icy days.

Physicist Irida Lazic said Serbia had been more like the Mediterranean than the Balkans last year.

"The temperature range in 2024 was typical for the coastal regions of Spain, Italy or Greece in the period 1961-1990," Lazic, a member of the Physics Faculty in Belgrade wrote for climate website Klima 101.

According to data, "at the end of August approximately 92% of the territory of Serbia was affected by extreme drought", she wrote.

In a sign of accelerating global heating, the met office report said all of the 10 hottest years in Serbian recorded history had occurred since the year 2000.

Of the hottest 20 years recorded, all had been in the 21st century except for 1994 and 1951.

The town of Negotin in eastern Serbia, known for its very cold winters, witnessed its lowest ever snowfall in 2024, just two centimetres.

Several weather stations reported their fewest ever days of snow cover.

The 2015 Paris climate accords aimed to limit global warming to well below 2.0C above pre-industrial levels -- and to 1.5C if possible.

Last year the average global temperature was 1.45C hotter than before the industrial revolution, when humans started burning large amounts of fossil fuels.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization is set to publish the consolidated global temperature figure for 2024 in January.

China says 2024 was its hottest year on record

Beijing (AFP) Jan 3, 2025 - Last year was China's hottest on record and the past four years were its warmest ever, its weather agency said this week.

China is the leading emitter, in total volume, of the greenhouse gases driving global heating.

It aims to ensure carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions peak by 2030 and be brought to net zero by 2060.

The average national temperature for 2024 was 10.92 degrees Celsius (51.66 Fahrenheit) -- 1.03 degrees higher than average. It was "the warmest year since the start of full records in 1961", the China Meteorological Administration said on its news site late on Wednesday.

"The top four warmest years ever were the past four years, with all top 10 warmest years since 1961 occurring in the 21st century," it added.

In 2024, China logged its hottest month in the history of observation in July, as well as the hottest August and the warmest autumn on record.

The United Nations said in a year-end message on Monday that 2024 was set to be the hottest year ever recorded worldwide.

Other countries also recorded temperature records in 2024.

India said on Wednesday 2024 was its hottest year since 1901, while Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday that the past year marked its second-warmest year since records began in 1910.

Germany's weather agency said in December that 2024 was the hottest year since records began 143 years ago.

The Czech weather service CHMI said on Thursday that 2024 was "by far the hottest" in Prague since records started in 1775, beating the previous records from 2018 and 2023 by 0.5 degrees.

"It is worth noting that of the 15 warmest years since 1775, 13 were in this century and all 15 after 1990," the CHMI said.

- Extreme weather -

Global warming, driven largely by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, is not just about rising temperatures but the knock-on effect of all the extra heat in the atmosphere and seas.

Warmer air can hold more water vapour, and warmer oceans mean greater evaporation, resulting in more intense downpours and storms.

Impacts are wide-ranging, deadly and increasingly costly, damaging property and destroying crops.

In central Beijing, finance professional Xu Yici lamented that warmer-than-usual weather had affected the city's traditional winter pastime of ice skating.

"There's no ice in the Summer Palace. I was going to go ice skating at the Summer Palace but I didn't get to do it this year," Xu told AFP.

Dozens of people were killed and thousands evacuated during floods around the country last year.

In May, a highway in southern China collapsed after days of rain, killing 48 people.

Residents of the southern city of Guangzhou experienced a record-breaking long summer, with state media reporting there were 240 days where the average temperature was above 22C (71.6F), breaking the record of 234 days set in 1994.

Sichuan, Chongqing, and the middle reaches of the Yangtze River suffered from heat and drought in early autumn.

But Xue Weiya, an IT worker in Beijing, told AFP he believed "the Chinese government is doing a very good job of protecting the environment, so I don't think the weather... will have a big impact on us".

Globally, 2024 saw deadly flooding in Spain and Kenya, multiple violent storms in the United States and the Philippines, and severe drought and wildfires across South America.

Natural disasters caused $310 billion in economic losses in 2024, Zurich-based insurance giant Swiss Re has said.

Under the 2015 Paris climate accords, world leaders pledged to limit global heating to well below 2.0C above pre-industrial levels -- and to 1.5C if possible.

In November, the World Meteorological Organization said the 2024 January-September mean surface air temperature was 1.54C above the pre-industrial average measured between 1850 and 1900.

Related Links

Weather News at TerraDaily.com

