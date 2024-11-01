China, Zambia kick-start revamp of mineral railway

The upgrade comes as the United States and other partners back a separate westward rail corridor linking Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the Atlantic Ocean.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the ground-breaking ceremony in Zambia, where President Hakainde Hichilema hailed the investment.
"We don't see TAZARA as just a rail line... we see TAZARA as an economic corridor," said Hichilema, referring to the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority.
Beijing has committed around $1.4 billion to revive the roughly 1,860-kilometre (1,155-mile) line built by China in the 1970s to transport critical minerals from Zambia's Copperbelt to the coast via Tanzania.
China is among Africa's largest trading partners and has sought to tap the continent's natural resources including copper, gold, lithium and rare earth minerals.
It is also Zambia's leading creditor and holds huge stakes in its mining sector.
Zambia is the second-biggest producer of copper in Africa after the DRC, and the seventh-largest producer in the world.
The work would take around three years and include upgrading the line, procuring more than 800 new locomotives and constructing bridges and tunnels, a representative of the China Railway Corporation said.
It would increase freight volumes to 2.4 million tonnes per year, the official said.
The concession will run for 28 years before operations are handed over to Zambia and Tanzania.
A separate railway linking inland mines to the Atlantic Ocean involves major development at the Angolan port of Lobito.
It has received financing from the United States, the European Union and others to rehabilitate a railway connecting the mineral-rich DRC and Zambia with Lobito.
Related Links
Great Train Journey's of the 21st Century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China FM pledges support for Syria in 'achieving peace'
Drenched and displaced: Gazans living in tents face winter downpours
Cash only: how the loss and damage UN fund will pay countries
UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate
Diamond Coatings Developed by Rice Researchers Dramatically Reduce Mineral Scale in Industrial Piping
AI's blind spot: tools fail to detect their own fakes
Thermal defects boost heat blocking in alloy materials
Could atoms be reordered to enhance electronic devices?
Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells
How fishes of the deep sea have evolved into different shapes
Zanzibar women turn to sponge farming as oceans heat up
Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting
Cosmic dust reveals dynamic shifts in central Arctic sea-ice coverage over the last 30,000 years
Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
|
Severe floods threaten global rice yields, study finds
Italian fruit detective racing to save forgotten varieties
Halter Virtual Fencing revolutionizes cattle management across US
Norwegian milk company suspends use of anti-methane additive
Ashfall warning in Japan as volcano erupts
Thais navigate flooded homes and ancient temples by boat
Deadly impact of climate change on India's floods; Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood projects
Philippines digs out from Typhoon Fung-wong as death toll climbs
Mali media authorities suspend French broadcasters
Google denies removing W.Sahara border for Morocco users
Central Nigerian town rebuilds religious trust in shadow of Trump's threat
Kenyan prosecution welcomes detention of UK ex-soldier over woman's murder
Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
COP30 has a mascot: the fiery-haired guardian of Brazil's forest
COP30: Indigenous peoples vital to humanity's future
Descended From Everyone, Related To No One
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters