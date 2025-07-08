China detains principal over lead poisoning of 200 children

Investigators found "abnormal" levels of lead in the blood of 233 children at Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui city, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Of those, 201 of the children are being treated in hospital.
Food safety scandals were once common in China, where tainted milk formula made hundreds of thousands of babies ill in 2008 and was linked to six deaths.
City authorities investigated the head of the kindergarten last week after receiving reports that children were falling ill.
A parent told state-run Jimu News tabloid last week that children had been experiencing stomach pain and nausea, and that some of their teeth turned black.
Testing revealed that samples of three-colour steamed date cakes and corn rolls contained more than 2,000 times the national safety standard for food contaminants.
The cake, served at breakfast, returned a reading of 1,052 milligrams per kilogram and the roll, served at another meal, was found with 1,340 milligrams per kilogram.
The nationwide limit for lead in wheat and starch is 0.5 milligrams per kilogram, according to Chinese government records.
CCTV said security footage shows kitchen staff adding packaged yellow colouring to a flour mix used in both contaminated dishes.
The kindergarten's principal, surnamed Zhu, and an investor surnamed Li have been detained along with six other people, CCTV said. Two others are on "bail pending trial".
Investigators found that Zhu and Li allowed kitchen staff to produce food using paint pigments purchased online that were later found to contain lead and were marked inedible.
Testing among children attending other kindergartens linked with Peixin returned normal results.
Food safety standards have generally improved across China but revelations last year that cooking oil had been transported in containers also used to carry fuel sparked outrage across Chinese social media.
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report
UN aid meeting seeks end to Global South debt crisis
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports
Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy
EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry
EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris
'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing
Deep-sea mining negotiators to meet under Trump shadow
Fiji says would not welcome China military presence in Pacific
German navy to patrol the Arctic
Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
Arctic warming spurs growth of carbon-soaking peatlands
|
Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty
Sri Lanka court stops state land grab from Tamils
Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine: charity
Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy
India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides
Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast
Japan updates 'megaquake' preparedness plan
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity
Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks
US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect
Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters