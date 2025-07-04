India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

Scores of people die each year during the rainy season due to flash floods and landslides across India, a country of 1.4 billion people.
Rivers swollen by lashing rain -- including the mighty Beas, which starts from the region's glacial peaks -- disrupted several routes in the state of Himachal Pradesh.
The "cumulative damage" includes 69 people dead, and 110 others injured in different incidents over the past two weeks, the state's revenue department said in a statement.
India's meteorological department Thursday issued a fresh alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand, another picturesque Himalayan state popular with Indian tourists.
India's annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from the intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies, but also brings widespread death and destruction.
Heavy monsoon rains claimed at least 30 lives and injured dozens in India's remote northeast region in June.
It led to the Brahmaputra, another major river that originates in the Himalayas, overflowing into nearby towns and villages in India's state of Assam.
Other instances of landslides and flash floods were also reported in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur, with authorities pressing the Indian military to aid in relief and rescue operations.
South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting monsoons.
Last month, India's financial capital Mumbai was swamped by monsoon rain that began two weeks earlier than usual, the earliest for nearly a quarter of a century, according to weather forecasters.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Netanyahu rejects report Israeli troops ordered to fire on Gaza aid-seekers
The mixed fortunes of development aid
Colombia to reject key US extradition requests
US judge sides with Meta in AI training copyright case
EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry
Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission
Toxic legacies of mining scar South Africa's Soweto and contaminate Thai rivers from Myanmar operations
'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing
Western Japan sees earliest end to rainy season on record
China to resume some Japanese seafood imports after Fukushima ban
Fiji says would not welcome China military presence in Pacific
Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
Arctic warming spurs growth of carbon-soaking peatlands
How did life survive 'Snowball Earth'? In ponds, study suggests
|
Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine: charity
Sri Lanka court stops state land grab from Tamils
Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports
Climate change could cut crop yields up to a quarter
Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 45 in just days
Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast
Japan updates 'megaquake' preparedness plan
Six dead from floods in China's south: state media
US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect
Bots pushed anti-China narrative ahead of Ghana mining ban
Tunisia U-turn on phosphate plant sparks anger in blighted city
Africa must pivot from aid to trade: WTO
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters