 China probes Wuhan ex-mayor who presided over Covid response
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 8, 2025

Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into the former mayor of the central city of Wuhan, Beijing's top anti-graft bodies said Tuesday.

Zhou Xianwang served as the top Communist Party official in the Chinese metropolis from 2018 until early 2021, playing a major role in the handling of the first known outbreak of Covid-19.

Beijing's two key anti-corruption watchdogs said Zhou was suspected of "serious violations of disciplines and laws" -- a common euphemism for graft.

He "is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervision investigation", according to a statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

The statement did not provide details about Zhou's alleged misconduct or the period of time during which it took place.

Zhou has served in a range of high-level roles, including from 2021 to 2023 as vice chairman of a provincial committee under China's top political advisory body.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has engaged in an expansive anti-corruption campaign since coming to power over a decade ago, ostensibly aimed at stamping out graft at all levels of the ruling Communist Party.

Supporters say the drive promotes clean governance, while critics say it serves as a tool for Xi to oust political opponents.

 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola

WHO says all Covid-19 origin theories still open, after inconclusive study
 Geneva (AFP) June 27, 2025
 All hypotheses on how the Covid-19 pandemic began remain open, the World Health Organization said Friday, following an inconclusive four-year investigation that was hamstrung by crucial information being withheld. The global catastrophe killed an estimated 20 million people, according to the WHO, while shredding economies, crippling health systems and turning people's lives upside-down. The first cases were detected in Wuhan in China in late 2019, and understanding where the SARS-CoV-2 virus tha ... read more
