China probes Wuhan ex-mayor who presided over Covid response

Zhou Xianwang served as the top Communist Party official in the Chinese metropolis from 2018 until early 2021, playing a major role in the handling of the first known outbreak of Covid-19.
Beijing's two key anti-corruption watchdogs said Zhou was suspected of "serious violations of disciplines and laws" -- a common euphemism for graft.
He "is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervision investigation", according to a statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
The statement did not provide details about Zhou's alleged misconduct or the period of time during which it took place.
Zhou has served in a range of high-level roles, including from 2021 to 2023 as vice chairman of a provincial committee under China's top political advisory body.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has engaged in an expansive anti-corruption campaign since coming to power over a decade ago, ostensibly aimed at stamping out graft at all levels of the ruling Communist Party.
Supporters say the drive promotes clean governance, while critics say it serves as a tool for Xi to oust political opponents.
Related Links
Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report
UN aid meeting seeks end to Global South debt crisis
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports
Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy
EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry
EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris
'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing
Deep-sea mining negotiators to meet under Trump shadow
Fiji says would not welcome China military presence in Pacific
German navy to patrol the Arctic
Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
Arctic warming spurs growth of carbon-soaking peatlands
|
Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty
Sri Lanka court stops state land grab from Tamils
Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine: charity
Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy
India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides
Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast
Japan updates 'megaquake' preparedness plan
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity
Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks
US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect
Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters