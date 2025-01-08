Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 China's viral wild boar hunters attract fame and concern
China's viral wild boar hunters attract fame and concern
 By Sam DAVIES
 Weinan, China (AFP) Jan 8, 2025

In the frigid night of China's Qinling mountains, hunters with huge social media followings scour the landscape in pursuit of wild boars menacing local farmers' livelihoods.

China's wild boars -- today numbering two million -- were a protected species from 2000 until 2023, but emerged from safeguarding last year with a hell-raising reputation for devastating crops.

Some local governments now offer boar bounties of up to 3,000 yuan ($410) to hunters like Li Shangxue and his comrades, who share their exploits with 340,000 followers on Douyin -- China's version of TikTok.

Their dispatches from the hunting trail fascinate a mostly male audience but also stir crucial questions about the ideals of ecology and animal welfare versus the harsh realities of farming.

"My family and friends are farmers," 26-year-old Li told AFP in Shaanxi province. "I've seen their fields trampled flat by wild boars overnight."

With spears, knives and over a dozen hunting dogs, Li's crew scurry across wild terrain as he oversees the pursuit with an infrared camera affixed to a drone.

The tension of the chase is broken by the feral screeching of a 50-kilogram (110-pound) swine cornered by the pack of dogs, before a hunter downs it with a spear.

- 'Some call us cruel' -

China's recent efforts to revive forest ecosystems and the dwindling of natural predators have helped wild boars to thrive.

Experts say they have ecological value as important food sources for endangered species like Siberian Tigers, Amur Leopards and North China Leopards.

"They can adapt to different environments, so after being protected, they reproduced rapidly," Liu Duo, senior wildlife programme officer at WWF China, told AFP.

According to Liu, better protection and compensation for property damage would help local people while ensuring sustainable habitats for wild boars to thrive naturally.

But Zhang Tengfei, leader of Li's vigilante team who call themselves "City Hunters" -- referring to their urban homes -- insists "wild boars are pests".

"Some animal rights groups call us cruel," he said. "They don't see how wild boars can kill people."

Last year, the animals were involved in at least two deaths and wounded several people.

In November, a villager in northern Shaanxi province was attacked and killed. A month earlier, an engineer was hit by a train while confronting an errant hog that strayed onto a railway in eastern Nanjing city.

Zhang's team killed around 100 wild boars last year, acts they call "public welfare farmer protection".

The local government in their regular hunting ground does not offer a reward for killing boars, but the crew has travelled to other jurisdictions to collect payouts for their work.

Hunting with dogs is considered inhumane in many countries. Many City Hunters fans leave comments lamenting injuries to the dogs fighting boars that weigh up to 150 kilograms, with razor-sharp tusks.

But Zhang said hounds are the most efficient and safest hunting method -- China's strict gun regulations make firearms impractical and traps and snares risk injuring other animals.

- Livelihoods 'picked clean' -

Wild boar became such a problem in the nearby Ningxia region that the local government put out an advert for "bounty hunters" to kill 300 adult pigs every month for 2,400 yuan each.

Outside Weinan city Shaanxi, farmer Wang Aiwa estimates the animals cost her around 15,000 yuan in 2024.

"You plant corn but... it all gets picked clean by wild boar," Wang, 74, said. "I sometimes stay up all night in the field with a stick and pitchfork to protect my land, but it's no use."

Some villagers set off firecrackers or bang gongs until dawn to ward off the pigs to little effect.

Wang said she has applied for government compensation in return for lost crops but has received nothing -- and sees the hunters as the only people farmers can turn to for help.

Liu Qi, another member of City Hunters, is often first on the scene of the chaotic battles between man and boar. Afterwards, he cuts open the carcass to feed the dogs -- kept hungry to encourage their hunting instincts.

But the hunters can only achieve so much. "We're burning cash," Liu said.

The team's drone cost them around 40,000 yuan while dogs can cost tens of thousands. When there are no bounties offered, they operate at a loss.

They hope to eventually reach one million followers on Douyin and earn money from advertising and selling hunting products.

For now, they all have day jobs. After completing the hunt, returning to base and treating any injured dogs, their work often ends long after midnight.

Once night falls again, they get ready to head out once more. They jump back in their truck and speed along mountain roads, looking for the next boar to hunt.

Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one
 London (AFP) Jan 3, 2025
 With bunches of lettuce and bucketloads of nuts, London Zoo kicked off its annual animal count Friday, coaxing everything from goats to gorillas out of their enclosures for the celebrated stocktake. The zoo, which is nearly two centuries old, performs the nearly week-long formal tallying early each January, with several new additions already proving to be the highlights. "We've had some really successful breeding successes over the last year," animal operations manager Dan Simmonds told AFP, lis ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun

 UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters

 Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
FLORA AND FAUNA
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers

 Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
FLORA AND FAUNA
Kazakhstan says deal with Uzbekistan will improve water sharing

 Vanuatu gears up for snap general election next week

 An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes

 India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan
FLORA AND FAUNA
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study

 Chilean president makes historic visit to South Pole

 ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
FLORA AND FAUNA
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port

 Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
FLORA AND FAUNA
Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India

 Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126

 Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations

 Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
FLORA AND FAUNA
Lost boy survives five days in Zimbabwe park teeming with lions

 Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'

 Senegal president says no more 'foreign military presence from 2025'

 10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
FLORA AND FAUNA
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.