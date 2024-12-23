Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Commercial tea bags identified as major source of microplastics in infusions
illustration only
Commercial tea bags identified as major source of microplastics in infusions
 by Staff Writers
 https://www.plasticheal.eu/en

European project PlasticHeal by Hugo Ritmico Madrid, Spain (SPX) Dec 23, 2024 Plastic pollution continues to pose a critical challenge, with micro and nanoplastic (MNPLs) contamination emerging as a growing concern for both environmental and human health. Among the significant contributors to this contamination is food packaging, with human exposure primarily occurring through ingestion and inhalation.

Research conducted by the Mutagenesis Group at the Department of Genetics and Microbiology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) has revealed a substantial release of micro and nanoplastics from commercially available tea bags during the preparation of tea. This finding identifies tea bags as a notable source of MNPLs exposure.

Massive Release of Plastic Particles During Tea Brewing

The study analysed tea bags made from nylon-6, polypropylene, and cellulose, identifying their potential to release vast quantities of particles into brewed tea. Key findings include:

- Polypropylene: Released approximately 1.2 billion particles per milliliter with an average size of 136.7 nanometers.

- Cellulose: Emitted about 135 million particles per milliliter with an average size of 244 nanometers.

- Nylon-6: Released 8.18 million particles per milliliter with an average size of 138.4 nanometers.

The team utilised advanced analytical techniques, including scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), to characterise these particles. "We have managed to innovatively characterise these pollutants with a set of cutting-edge techniques, which is a very important tool to advance research on their possible impacts on human health," remarks UAB researcher Alba Garcia.

Cellular Interactions Raise Health Concerns

The study marked the first time these particles were exposed to human intestinal cells to assess their biological interactions. Results showed that mucus-producing intestinal cells demonstrated the highest uptake of MNPLs, with some particles even penetrating the cell nucleus, where genetic material is housed. This discovery underscores the role of intestinal mucus in pollutant uptake and highlights the need for further investigation into the potential long-term health effects of chronic MNPLs exposure.

Call for Standardised Testing and Regulatory Action

Researchers emphasised the urgency of developing standardised methods to evaluate MNPLs contamination from food-related plastics. They also stressed the need for policies to mitigate such contamination, especially as the use of plastics in food packaging continues to rise. "It is critical to develop standardised test methods to assess MNPLs contamination released from plastic food contact materials and to formulate regulatory policies to effectively mitigate and minimise this contamination. As the use of plastic in food packaging continues to increase, it is vital to address MNPLs contamination to ensure food safety and protect public health," researchers add.

The study provides a framework for using tea bag-derived MNPLs as surrogates for understanding real-life exposure scenarios, opening pathways for further exploration into their impacts on human health.

Research Report:Teabag-derived micro/nanoplastics (true-to-life MNPLs) as a surrogate for real-life exposure scenarios

Related Links
 Autonomous University of Barcelona
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Japan inspects US air base over chemical spill
 Tokyo (AFP) Dec 20, 2024
 Japanese authorities on Friday carried out an inspection of a US military base in Tokyo, a government spokesman said, after being informed by the American side of a chemical leak. Japan's probe at the Yokota Air Base followed a US notice two months ago that water containing PFOS - classified by the World Health Organisation as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" - had spilled from the site. PFOS is part of a large group of man-made chemicals known as PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals" be ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees

 Human civilization at a tipping point between authoritarian collapse and technological superabundance

 Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger

 International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province

 New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials

 Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
FROTH AND BUBBLE
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution

 Cutting edge satellite monitors water levels in Ohio River Basin
FROTH AND BUBBLE
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100

 Buried landforms unveil ancient glacial history beneath the North Sea
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Rescuers extend search for Vanuatu quake survivors

 Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu

 Vanuatu reopening to commercial flights, quake toll hits 12

 The economic risks of tsunamis on global trade
FROTH AND BUBBLE
DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces

 Mali junta renames colonial French street names

 Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years

 France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave

 Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.