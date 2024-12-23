Commercial tea bags identified as major source of microplastics in infusions

Research conducted by the Mutagenesis Group at the Department of Genetics and Microbiology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) has revealed a substantial release of micro and nanoplastics from commercially available tea bags during the preparation of tea. This finding identifies tea bags as a notable source of MNPLs exposure.
- Polypropylene: Released approximately 1.2 billion particles per milliliter with an average size of 136.7 nanometers.
- Cellulose: Emitted about 135 million particles per milliliter with an average size of 244 nanometers.
- Nylon-6: Released 8.18 million particles per milliliter with an average size of 138.4 nanometers.
The team utilised advanced analytical techniques, including scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), to characterise these particles. "We have managed to innovatively characterise these pollutants with a set of cutting-edge techniques, which is a very important tool to advance research on their possible impacts on human health," remarks UAB researcher Alba Garcia.
The study provides a framework for using tea bag-derived MNPLs as surrogates for understanding real-life exposure scenarios, opening pathways for further exploration into their impacts on human health.
Research Report:Teabag-derived micro/nanoplastics (true-to-life MNPLs) as a surrogate for real-life exposure scenarios
