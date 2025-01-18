Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Companies slam delay on deep-sea mining rules
Companies slam delay on deep-sea mining rules
 by AFP Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Jan 18, 2025

Firms investing heavily to explore the seabed for valuable minerals have criticized long delays in crafting deep-sea mining rules, urging an international oceans watchdog in a letter this week to pass regulations this year.

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), based in Jamaica, is responsible for both protecting the seabed in areas beyond national jurisdictions and for overseeing any exploration or exploitation of coveted mineral resources in those zones.

The ISA's Council, which for now only grants exploration contracts, has been drawing up commercial exploitation rules for more than a decade.

Since July 2023, due to a legal clause invoked by the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru, and despite the lack of rules, any country can apply for a mining contract on behalf of a company it sponsors.

The Council is aiming to adopt a mining code this year that would end the legal vacuum, establishing rules for scraping the ocean floor for minerals like nickel, cobalt and copper, which, according to some companies, are crucial for a global transition to renewable energy.

But "there are no guarantees that the Exploitation Regulations will be adopted in 2025, placing contractors (companies with exploration contracts) in an increasingly difficult position," wrote eight firms in a letter to the ISA Council this week which was obtained by AFP on Friday.

The companies include Nauru Ocean Resources Inc., a subsidiary of Canada's The Metals Company (TMC), which expects to file its first exploitation application in June.

"With this letter, we wish to express our concerns regarding the delay in the transition to the exploitation phase," the firms wrote, calling on the Council to finalize regulations in 2025.

They said they have made investments based on "legitimate expectations" that relied on the legal framework of the ISA, which provides for a transition from exploration to exploitation rules.

The firms said their collective investments amounted to around $2 billion for the exploration of deep-sea mineral resources, the acquisition of environmental data, and the development of mining and processing technologies.

The "prolonged delay" in adopting the mining code and the "potential willingness of the ISA, including some of its member States, to not comply with this Legal Framework and fulfil those expectations is deeply concerning," the companies said.

Without mining regulations, the firms "face escalating legal and financial risks that were not foreseen or expected at the time we made our investments," the letter says, denouncing the "unfair burden."

About 30 countries, of the 169 ISA member states, have called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, with NGOs and scientists warning of the potential risks posed by the activity to little understood undersea ecosystems.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Norway suspends deep-sea mining projects: govt allies
 Oslo (AFP) Dec 1, 2024
 Norway has suspended plans to start giving licences for deep-sea mining next year that had faced opposition from environment groups and international institutions, a party allied with the centre-left government said on Sunday. Norway, Western Europe's biggest oil and gas producer, had planned to become one of the world's first countries to start handing out rights to tens of thousands of square kilometres (miles) of seabed. But the small Socialist Left Party said it had blocked the move in retur ... read more
WATER WORLD
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines

 Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
WATER WORLD
The video games bedeviling Elon Musk

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess
WATER WORLD
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election

 NASA scientists find new human-caused shifts in global water cycle

 Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
WATER WORLD
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists

 Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
WATER WORLD
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany

 Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
WATER WORLD
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption

 Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts

 'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes
WATER WORLD
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war

 Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands

 UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan

 Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars
WATER WORLD
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.