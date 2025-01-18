Companies slam delay on deep-sea mining rules

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), based in Jamaica, is responsible for both protecting the seabed in areas beyond national jurisdictions and for overseeing any exploration or exploitation of coveted mineral resources in those zones.
The ISA's Council, which for now only grants exploration contracts, has been drawing up commercial exploitation rules for more than a decade.
Since July 2023, due to a legal clause invoked by the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru, and despite the lack of rules, any country can apply for a mining contract on behalf of a company it sponsors.
The Council is aiming to adopt a mining code this year that would end the legal vacuum, establishing rules for scraping the ocean floor for minerals like nickel, cobalt and copper, which, according to some companies, are crucial for a global transition to renewable energy.
But "there are no guarantees that the Exploitation Regulations will be adopted in 2025, placing contractors (companies with exploration contracts) in an increasingly difficult position," wrote eight firms in a letter to the ISA Council this week which was obtained by AFP on Friday.
The companies include Nauru Ocean Resources Inc., a subsidiary of Canada's The Metals Company (TMC), which expects to file its first exploitation application in June.
"With this letter, we wish to express our concerns regarding the delay in the transition to the exploitation phase," the firms wrote, calling on the Council to finalize regulations in 2025.
They said they have made investments based on "legitimate expectations" that relied on the legal framework of the ISA, which provides for a transition from exploration to exploitation rules.
The firms said their collective investments amounted to around $2 billion for the exploration of deep-sea mineral resources, the acquisition of environmental data, and the development of mining and processing technologies.
The "prolonged delay" in adopting the mining code and the "potential willingness of the ISA, including some of its member States, to not comply with this Legal Framework and fulfil those expectations is deeply concerning," the companies said.
Without mining regulations, the firms "face escalating legal and financial risks that were not foreseen or expected at the time we made our investments," the letter says, denouncing the "unfair burden."
About 30 countries, of the 169 ISA member states, have called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, with NGOs and scientists warning of the potential risks posed by the activity to little understood undersea ecosystems.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
The video games bedeviling Elon Musk
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election
NASA scientists find new human-caused shifts in global water cycle
Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany
Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link
How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption
Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war
Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands
UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan
Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters