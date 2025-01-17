Earth Science News
ABOUT US
 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
illustration only
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 17, 2025

A new study reveals that Homo erectus, an early ancestor of modern humans, demonstrated remarkable survival abilities in Eastern Africa's hyper-arid landscapes one million years ago - much earlier than previously estimated. The findings, published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment, shed light on the adaptability of this ancient species.

Homo erectus, recognized as the first human ancestor to exhibit modern-like body proportions and to migrate beyond Africa, is the central focus of the study. Researchers examined data from Engaji Nanyori in Tanzania's Oldupai Gorge and concluded that the species thrived in harsh environments long before Homo sapiens emerged.

"Now extinct, Homo erectus existed for more than 1.5 million years, marking them as a species survival success in the human evolution story when compared with our own estimated existence of around 300,000 years to date," said Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of the Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution at Griffith University.

Lead author Professor Julio Mercader from the University of Calgary highlighted their resilience. "That success came down to their ability to survive over a long period marked by many changes to the environment and climate," he explained.

The research team employed a diverse range of methods, including biogeochemical analyses, chronometric dating, palaeoclimate simulations, biome modeling, fire history reconstructions, and archaeological evidence, to reconstruct the environment. Their findings depict a semidesert shrubland, interspersed with rivers and streams that served as crucial ecological refuges. Despite these challenging conditions, Homo erectus repeatedly occupied these landscapes, leveraging water and resources to minimize risk.

The study also suggests archaic humans had a level of ecological flexibility previously thought unique to later hominins. "Debate has long centred on when the genus Homo acquired the adaptability to thrive in extreme environments such as deserts and rainforests," said Dr Abel Shikoni of the University of Dodoma, Tanzania. "Traditionally, only Homo sapiens was thought capable of sustained occupation in such ecosystems, with archaic hominins seen as restricted to narrower ranges."

Professor Petraglia added, "The evidence we analyzed suggests early Homo had the ability to adapt to diverse and unstable environments from the East African Rift floor and Afromontane areas as early as two million years ago." He emphasized that this resilience challenges traditional assumptions about the environmental limits of early hominin dispersals.

Professor Paul Durkin from the University of Manitoba concluded, "This adaptability likely facilitated the expansion of Homo erectus into the arid regions of Africa and Eurasia, redefining their role as ecological generalists thriving in some of the most challenging landscapes of the Middle Pleistocene."

Research Report:Homo erectus adapted to steppe-desert climate extremes one million years ago

Related Links
 Griffith University
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
 Las Vegas (AFP) Jan 9, 2025
 From an adorable robot puppy that soothes dementia patients to an in-toilet gadget for testing urine, tech at CES caters to seniors around the world. "Age Tech" was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show on Wednesday as entrepreneurs take on challenges that come with getting older. "There's a huge interest among older Americans who want to integrate these technologies into their plans to age in their homes," said Patty David, vice president of consumer insights at AARP, an interest group de ... read more
ABOUT US
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines

 World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal
ABOUT US
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
ABOUT US
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election

 Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume

 Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
ABOUT US
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists

 Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
ABOUT US
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany

 Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link

 Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
ABOUT US
Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82%

 Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption

 Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
ABOUT US
Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands

 UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan

 Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars

 Blinken voices regret at failure to end Sudan war
ABOUT US
CES tech looks to help world's aging population

 Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.