Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano
Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Reykjavik (AFP) Jan 14, 2025

More than 130 earthquakes were registered Tuesday at Iceland's large Bardarbunga volcano, a possible precursor to an eruption among the several scenarios being considered, the Icelandic meteorological office said.

The aviation colour code over the area has been changed from green to yellow as a precaution, the met office said, but the volcano's remote location in the heart of southern Iceland's uninhabited highlands means no infrastructure is at risk.

The series of seismic events lasted for about three hours before subsiding slightly, the met office said in a statement.

"Earthquakes continue to be detected in the area and it is too early to say whether the swarm will fade away," it said.

The largest earthquake registered a 5.1 magnitude, it said.

The met office said the earthquakes were "consistent with increased inflation due to magma accumulation" under Bardarbunga.

"The activity will be closely monitored but it is difficult to say what the development will be at this point," the met office said.

The caldera or hollow of the central Bardarbunga volcano is about 65 square kilometres (25 square miles) and ice-filled.

It is one of six volcanic systems located under Europe's biggest glacier Vatnajokull.

In the event of a subglacial eruption, there is a risk of an ash eruption and subglacial flooding from under Vatnajokull.

If an eruption were to occur outside the glacier, it would be a lava eruption, the met office explained.

"Seismic activity has increased in Bardarbunga in recent months," it said, with Tuesday's earthquake swarm the largest since Bardarbunga's last eruption in 2014-2015 which lasted six months.

That eruption created Iceland's biggest basalt lava flow in more than 230 years but caused no injuries or damage.

Iceland has seen seven volcanic eruptions in a year near the southwestern fishing village of Grindavik, leading to the evacuation of the town.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcanic systems, more than any other European country.

It is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a fault in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates and causes earthquakes and eruptions.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava and smoke
 Jakarta (AFP) Jan 11, 2025
 A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted on Saturday, spewing hot lava and releasing a column of smoke and ash four kilometres (3.1 miles) into the air, an official said. Mount Ibu, on Halmahera island in North Maluku province, erupted at 7:45 pm central Indonesia time (1145 GMT), sending a tall flaming column soaring into the sky. "The lava was spotted two kilometres away from the eruption centre," Geological Agency head Muhammad Wafid said in a statement. Images from the volcano monitoring p ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mexico's president formally launches campaign to get guns off streets

 Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, 'liberal' policies as LA burns

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather

 'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes
SHAKE AND BLOW
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Developing printable droplet laser displays

 Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala

 Revealing new insights into single-atom metal alloy properties
SHAKE AND BLOW
Rice researchers find waste water highly effective for treating wastewater

 Japan 'poop master' gives back to nature

 Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
SHAKE AND BLOW
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists

 Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
SHAKE AND BLOW
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

 Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity

 Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon
SHAKE AND BLOW
6.8-magnitude quake prompts Japan tsunami alert

 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava and smoke

 Tropical storm Dikeledi hits Mozambique

 Moroccan activist jailed for criticism of earthquake response
SHAKE AND BLOW
Toll rises in jihadist raid on Nigeria military base

 Chad capital calm after deadly presidential palace assault

 Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead

 U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
SHAKE AND BLOW
CES tech looks to help world's aging population

 Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.