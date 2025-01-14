Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano

The aviation colour code over the area has been changed from green to yellow as a precaution, the met office said, but the volcano's remote location in the heart of southern Iceland's uninhabited highlands means no infrastructure is at risk.
The series of seismic events lasted for about three hours before subsiding slightly, the met office said in a statement.
"Earthquakes continue to be detected in the area and it is too early to say whether the swarm will fade away," it said.
The largest earthquake registered a 5.1 magnitude, it said.
The met office said the earthquakes were "consistent with increased inflation due to magma accumulation" under Bardarbunga.
"The activity will be closely monitored but it is difficult to say what the development will be at this point," the met office said.
The caldera or hollow of the central Bardarbunga volcano is about 65 square kilometres (25 square miles) and ice-filled.
It is one of six volcanic systems located under Europe's biggest glacier Vatnajokull.
In the event of a subglacial eruption, there is a risk of an ash eruption and subglacial flooding from under Vatnajokull.
If an eruption were to occur outside the glacier, it would be a lava eruption, the met office explained.
"Seismic activity has increased in Bardarbunga in recent months," it said, with Tuesday's earthquake swarm the largest since Bardarbunga's last eruption in 2014-2015 which lasted six months.
That eruption created Iceland's biggest basalt lava flow in more than 230 years but caused no injuries or damage.
Iceland has seen seven volcanic eruptions in a year near the southwestern fishing village of Grindavik, leading to the evacuation of the town.
Iceland is home to 33 active volcanic systems, more than any other European country.
It is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a fault in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates and causes earthquakes and eruptions.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Mexico's president formally launches campaign to get guns off streets
Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, 'liberal' policies as LA burns
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Developing printable droplet laser displays
Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala
Revealing new insights into single-atom metal alloy properties
Rice researchers find waste water highly effective for treating wastewater
Japan 'poop master' gives back to nature
Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon
6.8-magnitude quake prompts Japan tsunami alert
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava and smoke
Tropical storm Dikeledi hits Mozambique
Moroccan activist jailed for criticism of earthquake response
Toll rises in jihadist raid on Nigeria military base
Chad capital calm after deadly presidential palace assault
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters