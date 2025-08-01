Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Crocodile skin inspires resilient solar desalination breakthrough
illustration only
Crocodile skin inspires resilient solar desalination breakthrough
 by Clarence Oxford
 Nanchang China (SPX) Oct 01, 2025

More than 3.6 billion people face water scarcity, and conventional desalination consumes large amounts of energy. Solar-driven interfacial evaporation (SDIE) offers a sustainable option, but performance is hindered by wasted heat, fragile coatings, and poor stability, long considered an "impossible triangle" of challenges in the field.

Researchers at Nanchang University have now broken this bottleneck with a bio-inspired approach. Drawing on the flexibility of crocodile skin and the vascular efficiency of leaves, the team engineered multifunctional cracked metal-phenolic network (MC-MPN) coatings on sponge substrates. The controlled crack structures create ultrathin water layers that concentrate heat at the evaporation interface, achieving a record evaporation rate of 3.2 kg m-2 h-1.

The coating's metal ions, such as Fe3+, provide strong photocatalytic activity, enabling simultaneous removal of organic dyes and antibiotics during evaporation. Laboratory tests showed pollutant degradation exceeding 99 percent, while the crack networks also act as stress buffers, protecting the coating from damage under repeated compression. Even after 1000 mechanical cycles, evaporation and purification performance remained stable.

In field trials, the team deployed an outdoor solar-powered treatment system using seawater from the South China Sea. Over seven days, the device maintained a steady evaporation rate between 2.8 and 3.3 kg m-2 h-1 and consistently produced clear water with ion concentrations far below World Health Organization drinking water standards.

By combining efficiency, durability, and multifunctionality, this cracked coating design overcomes a central limitation of SDIE and points to practical solar-powered desalination and water remediation solutions. The approach offers promising applications for addressing global freshwater shortages.

Research Report:Bio-inspired cracked metal-phenolic networks with durable confinement capillarity and photocatalysis for highly efficient evaporation and water remediation

Related Links
 Nanchang University
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

WATER WORLD
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 01, 2025
 Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) has announced progress on AquaWatch-AUK, a joint UK-Australia satellite development project addressing global water quality challenges. The initiative, supported through the UK Space Agency's International Bilateral Fund (IBF) Call 2, builds on earlier AquaWatch collaboration and reinforces the UK-Australia Space Bridge. The project integrates satellite-based Earth Observation (EO) data with in-situ measurements to create a scalable water monitoring syste ... read more
WATER WORLD
