Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 No pause for food delivery riders during Pakistan's monsoon
No pause for food delivery riders during Pakistan's monsoon
 By Shrouq TARIQ with Sameer MANDHRO in Karachi
 Lahore, Pakistan Sept 24, 2025

Abdullah Abbas waded through Lahore's flooded streets, struggling to push his motorcycle and deliver a food order on time. The water had risen to his torso, his jeans soaked and rolled up over sandals, leaving him vulnerable to electrocution and infectious diseases. Even as monsoon rains deluge Pakistan's cities, food and grocery orders on the Singapore-based delivery platform Foodpanda pour in. "If I don't deliver the orders, my Foodpanda account will get blocked, which would leave me without money," Abbas told AFP in the old quarter of Lahore, known for its narrow, congested streets. "I need this money to pay my high school fees," added the 19-year-old, who is completing his last year of secondary school. Since June, monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed more than 1,000 people, swelling major rivers and devastating rural communities along their banks. Urban centres such as Lahore, a city of more than 14 million people, and Karachi, the country's largest city with more than 25 million people, have also suffered urban flooding in part because of poorly planned development. Abbas earns around $7 a day, above the average salary, but only when the sun is shining. To meet the average monthly pay of around $140, he was to work seven days a week for over 10 hours fitted around his studies. "Customers behave rudely and you have to handle all the stress," added Muhammad Khan, a 23-year-old Foodpanda rider, as he carefully navigated his motorbike through Karachi's muddy, pothole ridden roads. Pakistan, where 45 percent of people live under the poverty line, is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with limited resources dedicated to adaptation. - 'Stressful' - By the middle of August, Pakistan had already received 50 percent more monsoon rainfall than last year, according to disaster authorities, while in neighbouring India, the annual rains kill hundreds every year. While South Asia's seasonal monsoon brings rainfall that farmers depend on, climate change is making the phenomenon more erratic. A report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said brown water inundating city streets is not only the result of climate change but "clogged drains, inadequate solid waste disposal, poor infrastructure, encroachments, elitist housing societies." Doctors warn that working repeatedly in damp conditions can cause fungal infections and flu, while exposure to dirty water can spread eye and skin infections. Gig economy workers attached to delivery apps such as Foodpanda and ride hailing apps Bykea and InDrive, made up nearly two percent of Pakistan's labour force or half a million people in 2023, according to Fairwork, a project by the University of Oxford. Fairwork rated six digital labour platforms in the country and all of them have the "minimum standards of fair work conditions". International Labour Organization meanwhile says gig workers lack government protection and face systemic violations of international labour standards. Motorbike rider Muneer Ahmed, 38, said he quit being a chef and joined Bykea to become "his own boss". "When it rains, customers try to take rickshaws or buses, which leaves me with no work," said Ahmed, waiting anyway on the side of the flooded street. "Rain is a curse for the poor," he said, watching the screen of his phone for a new customer. Daily wage labourers, often working in construction, also see their work dry up. It hs been nearly four days since labourer Zahid Masih, 44, was hired, he told AFP while taking refuge under a bridge with other masons in Karachi. "Jobs do come up, but only after the rain stops. There is no work as long as it is raining," says the father of three. "Sitting idle at home is not an option, as our stoves won't be lit." Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Philippine protest arrests leave parents seeking answers
 Manila (AFP) Sept 22, 2025
 Anxious Filipino parents braved the rain outside Manila's police headquarters Monday, after more than 200 people - including dozens of children - were arrested in clashes that erupted during weekend anti-corruption demonstrations. At least 88 minors were among those taken into custody as police deployed water cannon and deafening sirens against crowds of mostly young, rock-throwing protesters. Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said a 12-year-old boy was the youngest detained on Sunday. Michelle B ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Philippine protest arrests leave parents seeking answers

 No pause for food delivery riders during Pakistan's monsoon

 Global search and rescue system gets recognition as real lifesaver

 Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit

 Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison

 Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
What is the high seas treaty?

 Climate change causing havoc with global water cycle: UN

 'We don't want to become a memory': minister of endangered Tuvalu

 Bulgarian mussel farmers face risk, and chance, in hotter sea
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Nordic ministers attend Greenland war games without US

 Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal

 Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards

 Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat

 Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream

 Climate change is making rollercoaster harvests the new normal
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Four dead in Thailand monsoon floods

 S.Sudan flooding displaces 100,000 in matter of weeks: UN

 Philippines 'ghost' flood projects leave residents stranded

 Schools shut, flights cancelled as Typhoon Ragasa nears Hong Kong
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts

 Suspected jihadists kill soldiers in Niger: sources

 Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta

 Zambian farmers sue Chinese mining firms over toxic spill
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo

 Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.