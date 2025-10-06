Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Hydropower emerges as Southeast Asia's hidden force in driving down carbon emissions
Hydropower emerges as Southeast Asia's hidden force in driving down carbon emissions
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Oct 06, 2025

When discussions about renewable energy turn to solar and wind, hydropower often stays in the background. Yet a major new study shows it could be Southeast Asia's most effective tool for cutting emissions and reshaping sustainable development.

Published on August 4, 2025, in Carbon Research, the study led by Dr. Rinaldi Idroes from the School of Mathematics and Applied Sciences at Universitas Syiah Kuala in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, analyzed two decades of regional energy and economic data using advanced models such as the Autoregressive Distributed Lag (ARDL), Vector Error Correction Model (VECM), and Dumitrescu-Hurlin causality tests. The results reveal a strong link between hydropower use and lower CO2 emissions, while fossil fuel reliance, unregulated growth, and agricultural expansion all push emissions upward.

"Southeast Asia is growing fast, but that growth doesn't have to come at the planet's expense," says Dr. Idroes. "Our data shows a clear path: invest in hydropower, build smarter infrastructure, and you get both economic progress and environmental protection."

The research found bidirectional causality between hydropower consumption and CO2 reduction - greater hydropower use lowers emissions, and as climate action gains priority, nations expand renewable capacity. Impulse response analysis confirmed that increases in hydropower lead to sustained long-term drops in emissions.

Southeast Asia's river systems, from the Mekong Basin to Indonesia's archipelagos, make it ideally suited for this transition. The findings urge policymakers to scale up hydropower investment, phase out fossil fuel subsidies, and integrate renewables into broader infrastructure planning.

"This study demonstrates that hydropower is not just an energy source," Dr. Idroes explains. "It's a climate mitigation tool, a driver of green investment, and a foundation for regional energy security."

The research also highlights Universitas Syiah Kuala's growing leadership in sustainability science and its contribution to globally relevant, regionally grounded climate insights. As Southeast Asia faces climate-driven challenges like changing monsoons and rising seas, the study provides a roadmap for policymakers to align growth with environmental protection.

Research Report:Investigating hydropower energy consumption's effect on Southeast Asia's path to achieving environmental sustainability and carbon neutrality

 Shenyang Agricultural University
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

