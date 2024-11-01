Daughter warns China not to make Jimmy Lai a 'martyr'



by AFP Staff Writers



Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 15, 2025



The daughter of Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was convicted on Monday, warned China her father would be a "martyr" if he dies in prison, as she voiced alarm again for his health.

Lai, 78, was found guilty on all three charges in a national security trial launched after China clamped down on the financial hub to which it had once promised a separate system.

"My father represents everything good about what is, or what at least once was, the financial crown jewel of China -- entrepreneurship, hard work, ingenuity, all of it," Claire Lai, 29, told AFP in an interview in Washington.

"Don't let my father die a martyr in prison. It's going to be a stain on your history that you won't be able to erase," she said.

Claire Lai, who left Hong Kong earlier this year, has joined her brother Sebastien in drawing attention to her father's health.

She said Lai, a diabetic, has been kept in solitary confinement in scorching temperatures, lost significant weight and been deprived of medical care.

The Hong Kong government earlier this month condemned reports, including from AFP, on Lai's treatment as "fact-twisting."

Claire Lai said that while defining what is adequate care may be subjective, the Hong Kong government "did not refute a single one of the substantive health claims I made."

"What the government says or doesn't say, what statement they put out, obviously it's not nice, but it doesn't keep me up at night.

"What does keep me up at night are the images I remember of my father's failing health."

She appealed to authorities to allow her father to have the doctors of his choice and ultimately to release him.

"He is just a good man who loves God, loves the truth, and loves his family, and we just want him back."

Lai, a successful businessman, founded the Apple Daily tabloid that championed democracy in Hong Kong, which Britain returned to China in 1997.

Lai was arrested in late 2020 and has been held ever since. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced.

Jimmy Lai is a citizen of Britain, which condemned the sentence.

The United States did not immediately comment Monday, although President Donald Trump in the past has voiced hope of securing Lai's release.

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of national security charges

Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 15, 2025 - Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was found guilty on all three charges in his national security trial on Monday, convictions that rights groups denounced as the death knell for press freedoms in the Chinese financial hub.

Prosecutors said Lai was the mastermind behind two conspiracies to ask foreign countries to take action against Hong Kong or China, and accused him of publishing material that "excited disaffection" against the government.

The 78-year-old, who pleaded not guilty, faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced. He can appeal against the convictions.

"There is no doubt that (Lai) had harboured his resentment and hatred of the PRC," Judge Esther Toh told the court, referring to the People's Republic of China.

She said he had invited the United States "to help bring down" the Chinese government, "with the excuse of helping the people of HK".

In Washington, President Donald Trump said he felt "badly" about Lai's conviction and added that he had asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to consider his release.

"He's an older man, and he's not well. So I did put that request out. We'll see what happens," Trump said.

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that Lai's health had reportedly deteriorated in prison and urged Beijing to "bring this ordeal to an end as soon as possible and to release Mr. Lai on humanitarian grounds".

Lai is a British citizen, and the UK government condemned his "politically motivated prosecution" in a statement calling for his release.

- Family anguish -

The media mogul, wearing a light green cardigan and grey jacket, listened impassively as the verdicts were read out.

He nodded to his wife Teresa and his son Lai Shun-yan in the public gallery as he left the court, an AFP reporter saw.

Defence lawyer Robert Pang told reporters that Lai was "in fine spirits" and that they would need to read the 886-page verdict before deciding on their next steps.

Lai's other son Sebastien urged Britain to "do more" to help free his father.

"It's time to put action behind words and make my father's release a pre-condition to closer relationships with China," he told a press conference in London.

In Washington, his daughter Claire Lai warned China her father would be a "martyr" if he dies in prison, as she voiced alarm again for his health.

US, EU and French consular representatives were in court, as well as veterans from Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp.

The European Union said the conviction was "emblematic of the erosion of democracy and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong since the imposition of the National Security Law", imposed by Beijing after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Beijing hit back at the international criticism, saying it opposed the "smearing of the judicial system in Hong Kong by certain countries".

- Self-censorship, fear -

Lai, who founded the now-shut Apple Daily newspaper, has been behind bars since 2020.

His case has been widely criticised as an example of eroding political freedoms under the national security law.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association described a Hong Kong media climate of self-censorship and fear.

Beijing's national security agency in Hong Kong and its Liaison Office in the city both called Lai a "pawn" for anti-China forces.

Lai looked thinner on Monday than when he first entered custody, an AFP reporter saw, and some of his supporters who gathered at dawn in front of the court expressed concern for his well-being.

"I really want to see what's happening with 'the boss'," said Tammy Cheung, who worked at Lai's newspaper for nearly two decades.

- Health concerns -

Authorities have said Lai was receiving "adequate and comprehensive" care, and that he had been held in solitary confinement "at his own request".

Prosecutors cited 161 items Apple Daily published in their case against Lai.

Those items, including opinion articles with Lai's byline and talk shows he hosted, were deemed seditious under a colonial-era law because they "excited disaffection" against the government.

Lai maintained that he never sought to influence other countries' foreign policies, saying Apple Daily represented Hongkongers' core values, including "rule of law, freedom, pursuit of democracy".

Apple Daily was forced to close in 2021 following police raids. Six top executives were charged as co-defendants and have already pleaded guilty.

