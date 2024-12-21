Death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 76 in Mozambique



by AFP Staff Writers



Maputo (AFP) Dec 21, 2024



Cyclone Chido, which ravaged the French archipelago of Mayotte, has claimed 76 lives in Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management said Saturday.

Chido made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday after tearing through the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte where hundreds of people are feared to have been killed.

The cyclone struck Mozambique at the northern Cabo Delgado provinceand destroyed nearly 62,000 homes, according to officials.

"Shelter, food and Non-food items (NFIs) - particularly hygiene kits, dignity kits, soap and mosquito nets are identified as being the most urgent needs for the affected population," the International Organization of Migration said in a statement.

Related Links

Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters

When the Earth Quakes

A world of storm and tempest

