Death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 76 in Mozambique

Chido made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday after tearing through the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte where hundreds of people are feared to have been killed.
The cyclone struck Mozambique at the northern Cabo Delgado provinceand destroyed nearly 62,000 homes, according to officials.
"Shelter, food and Non-food items (NFIs) - particularly hygiene kits, dignity kits, soap and mosquito nets are identified as being the most urgent needs for the affected population," the International Organization of Migration said in a statement.
