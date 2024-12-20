The group, including 25 children, were taken to Sri Lanka's eastern port of Trincomalee, a navy spokesman said, adding that food and water had been provided.
"Medical checks have to be done before they are allowed to disembark," the spokesman said.
The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long sea journeys, the majority heading southeast to Malaysia or Indonesia.
But fisherman spotted the drifting trawler off Sri Lanka's northern coast at Mullivaikkal at dawn on Thursday.
While unusual, it is not the first boat to head to Sri Lanka -- about 1,750 kilometres (1,100 miles) across open seas southwest of Myanmar.
The Sri Lankan navy rescued more than 100 Rohingya refugees in distress on a boat off their shores in December 2022.
The navy spokesman said Friday that language difficulties had made it hard to understand where the refugees had been intending to reach, suggesting that "recent cyclonic weather" may have pushed them off course.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar for neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.
Myanmar's military seized power in a 2021 coup and a grinding war since then has forced millions to flee.
Last month, the UN warned Myanmar's Rakhine state -- the historic homeland of many Rohingya -- was heading towards famine, as brutal clashes squeeze commerce and agricultural production.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
Mexico encourages citizens to drop off firearms at churches
Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN
AI startup Databricks raises $10 bn as value soars
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
China's Xi urges Macau to pivot from casinos as new leader sworn in
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
UK's biggest water supplier wins lifeline as customer bills hiked
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Japan farmer who stole 200 kg spring onions blames summer heat
Agricultural land at river confluences reduces flood risks
Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods
Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 73
One in 5 properties in England now at risk of flooding
Loss and redemption: tsunami survivors and the sea
Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
UAE says will not arm Sudan paramilitary RSF: White House
Mali army says captured Islamic State group figure
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters