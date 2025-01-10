Earth Science News
EARLY EARTH
 Dinosaurs emerged in the northern hemisphere millions of years earlier
illustration only
Dinosaurs emerged in the northern hemisphere millions of years earlier
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 10, 2025

New research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison challenges long-standing beliefs about dinosaur origins, suggesting that these ancient reptiles roamed the northern hemisphere millions of years earlier than previously thought. The discovery of Ahvaytum bahndooiveche, a newly identified dinosaur species, has provided critical evidence for this revised timeline.

Ahvaytum bahndooiveche's fossils were unearthed in Wyoming, part of the ancient supercontinent Laurasia. Radiometric dating indicates the dinosaur lived approximately 230 million years ago, placing it alongside the earliest known dinosaurs from Gondwana, the southern part of Pangea. This finding, published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, positions Ahvaytum as the oldest known equatorial dinosaur and North America's oldest dinosaur.

"We have, with these fossils, the oldest equatorial dinosaur in the world - it's also North America's oldest dinosaur," said Dave Lovelace, a research scientist at the University of Wisconsin Geology Museum. Lovelace co-led the study with graduate student Aaron Kufner.

Discovered in the Popo Agie Formation, the fossils required years of meticulous study to identify as a new species. While incomplete, the remains-primarily leg bones-enabled researchers to classify Ahvaytum bahndooiveche as a dinosaur and an early relative of sauropods. Unlike its enormous descendants, this dinosaur was roughly the size of a chicken, with a long tail, standing about one foot tall and measuring three feet in length.

"It was basically the size of a chicken but with a really long tail," Lovelace explained. "We think of dinosaurs as these giant behemoths, but they didn't start out that way."

The absence of skull material leaves its diet speculative, but researchers believe it might have been omnivorous, similar to related species. Ahvaytum's fossils were discovered near those of a newly described amphibian, providing insights into its environment. This region's ecosystem developed during the Carnian pluvial episode, a period of significant climatic change around 234 to 232 million years ago. Increased rainfall transformed deserts into lush habitats, fostering early dinosaur diversification.

Radiometric dating confirmed Ahvaytum's age, and older dinosaur-like tracks found in the region suggest that its ancestors or close relatives were already present in Laurasia. "We're kind of filling in some of this story, and we're showing that the ideas that we've held for so long - ideas that were supported by the fragmented evidence that we had - weren't quite right," Lovelace said. "We now have this piece of evidence that shows dinosaurs were here in the northern hemisphere much earlier than we thought."

Ahvaytum bahndooiveche's name honors the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, whose ancestral lands include the fossil discovery site. Tribal elders and middle school students collaborated on the naming process, which translates to "long ago dinosaur" in the Shoshone language. This collaboration reflects a growing partnership between researchers and Indigenous communities to incorporate local knowledge and perspectives into scientific work.

"The continuous relationship developed between Dr. Lovelace, his team, our school district, and our community is one of the most important outcomes of the discovery and naming of Ahvaytum bahndooiveche," said Amanda LeClair-Diaz, a co-author on the paper and member of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes. LeClair-Diaz, the Indian education coordinator at Fort Washakie School, emphasized the importance of reciprocity in research efforts.

The research highlights not only a significant revision in the timeline of dinosaur evolution but also a shift toward more inclusive and collaborative scientific practices.

Research Report:Rethinking dinosaur origins: oldest known equatorial dinosaur-bearing assemblage (mid-late Carnian Popo Agie FM, Wyoming, USA)

Related Links
 University of Wisconsin-Madison
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARLY EARTH
Study uncovers ancient predator-prey rivalry in Cambrian seas
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 06, 2025
 A groundbreaking study by researchers at the American Museum of Natural History has revealed the oldest known example of an evolutionary arms race in the fossil record. The findings, published in Current Biology, document predator-prey interactions from 517 million years ago during the Cambrian period, in what is now South Australia. The study highlights the interplay between a small shelled creature distantly related to brachiopods and an unidentified predator capable of penetrating its shell. "P ... read more
EARLY EARTH
Climate disasters drive unusually high losses in 2024: Munich Re

 Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun

 UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters
EARLY EARTH
Developing printable droplet laser displays

 Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
EARLY EARTH
Rice researchers find wastewaterhighly effective for treating wastewater

 Japan 'poop master' gives back to nature

 A quarter of freshwater species face extinction: study

 Afghanistan warns Iran after dam project criticism
EARLY EARTH
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
EARLY EARTH
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon

 I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port

 Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle
EARLY EARTH
Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126

 Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126

 Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India

 Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations
EARLY EARTH
US says kills 10 Al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia air strike

 Toll rises in jihadist raid on Nigeria military base

 Chad president says Macron 'in wrong era' over remarks on troop withdrawals

 U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
EARLY EARTH
CES tech looks to help world's aging population

 Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.