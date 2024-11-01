Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

Far-right Kast wins Chile election landslide

By Andrew BEATTY
 Santiago, Chile (AFP) Dec 15, 2025

Chile elected its most right-wing president in 35 years of democracy on Sunday, with arch-conservative Jose Antonio Kast scoring a thumping victory over his leftist runoff rival.

Kast won some 58 percent of the vote and held an unassailable lead over Jeannette Jara, a communist who headed a broad leftist coalition.

Kast campaigned on a promise to expel more than 300,000 immigrants, seal the northern border, take a "firm hand" on near-record crime rates and restart the stalled economy.

"Chile wanted change" he told thousands of elated supporters Sunday evening, vowing to "restore respect for the law," while pledging to govern for all Chileans and to listen to critics.

Once one of the Americas safest countries, Chile was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, violent social protests and an influx of foreign organized crime groups.

In Santiago, Kast supporters beeped car horns, waved flags and cheered a man who has repeatedly defended the bloody dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Retiree Gina Mello hoped Kast would "deploy the military" to the streets from day one, "lock up all the drug traffickers and deport anyone who came here to commit crimes."

Supporters sang the national anthem, chanted "Pinochet! Pinochet!" and clasped portraits of the late autocrat. Another Kast voter came dressed as US President Donald Trump.

Police said they detained one person in a small anti-Kast demonstration in the capital.

For Kast, a 59-year-old father of nine, it was third time lucky, after two failed attempts at the presidency.

It is the latest victory for Latin America's right, after winning elections in Argentina, Bolivia, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.

Quickly after the polls closed and the scale of the victory became clear, Jara called Kast to concede, saying voters had spoken "loud and clear."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Argentina's Javier Milei were among those who sent their congratulations.

- Extreme measures -

Kast is to the right of most Chileans on many social issues, including abortion, which he opposes even in cases of rape.

But many Chileans fed up with high crime and slow growth during four years of leftist rule said they would vote for change, despite misgivings.

Polls showed more than 60 percent of Chileans thought security is the top issue facing the country.

And while statistics show that violent crime -- fueled by Venezuelan, Peruvian, Colombian and Ecuadoran gangs -- has risen in the last 10 years, fears about crime have risen even faster.

Richard Kouyoumdjian, a security expert and former naval officer, said Kast would have to quickly develop a strategy to secure the border, strengthen the police, bring immigration under control and end an Indigenous insurgency in the south.

"On security its very basic what he's said," Kouyoumdjian told AFP. "It's policy in 200 characters on Facebook or Twitter."

- 'Pinochet out of uniform' -

Kast's hardline positions have raised fears that he will try to rewrite the history of a dictatorship that tortured and imprisoned tens of thousands of people.

"I'm fearful because I think we are going to have a lot of repression," said 71-year-old retiree Cecilia Mora.

"I see him as a Pinochet out of uniform," she said.

Pinochet left power in 1990, after Chileans rejected a bid to extend his 17-year rule via referendum. At the time Kast campaigned for Pinochet.

Kast's family background has also raised questions. Media investigations have revealed his German-born father was a member of Adolf Hitler's Nazi party and a soldier during World War II.

Kast insists his father was a forced conscript and did not support the Nazis.

- Incumbent blues -

Jara's stint as labor minister under outgoing leftist President Gabriel Boric proved to be an Achilles' Heel.

Boric's term was crippled by repeated failed attempts to reform the Pinochet-era constitution.

Since 2010, Chileans have alternated between left- and right-wing governments at every presidential election.

Kast will take office in March.

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
New York Times sues Pentagon over restrictive media policy
 New York (AFP) Dec 4, 2025
 The New York Times on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging the Pentagon's new restrictive media policy, saying it was unconstitutional and asking a court to block its implementation. US and international news outlets including AFP, AP, Fox News and the Times declined to sign the new policy in mid-October, meaning they were stripped of their Pentagon credentials. The Pentagon policy "in violation of the First Amendment seeks to restrict journalists' ability to do what journalists have always done ... read more
DEMOCRACY
New landslide warnings issued as Sri Lanka cyclone toll hits 627; Recovery plans unveiled

 HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire

 Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery

 To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief
DEMOCRACY
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Data centers: a view from the inside

 Microsoft announces $17.5 bn investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia

 Life, Culture and AI: Why 'plagiarism' Is Our Default Operating System
DEMOCRACY
Wave kills four in Spain's Tenerife

 Norway postpones deep-sea mining activities for four years

 Mexico president confident of deal with US on water dispute

 Study says African penguins starved en masse off South Africa
DEMOCRACY
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas

 Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most

 Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe
DEMOCRACY
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops

 Robotic model boosts success rate for tomato picking
DEMOCRACY
Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone

 Major Japan quake injures 30, damages roads

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano nears year-long eruption: USGS

 Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley
DEMOCRACY
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup

 'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government

 Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for 'spying'

 G.Bissau junta says coup leader barred from running for president
DEMOCRACY
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.