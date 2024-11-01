Flash flood kills dozens in Morocco town

Drought-hit Morocco often faces severe weather, but Sunday's flooding in Safi is already the deadliest such disaster in at least a decade.
A muddy torrent swept cars and bins from the streets of the town, which is around 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of the capital Rabat.
National weather forecaster the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) warned that more thunderstorms were likely over the next three days in several areas, including Safi.
Seven survivors were still being treated at the town's Mohammed V hospital, with two of them in intensive care, according to updated figures from local officials.
Schools have been closed for at least three days, as mud and debris clog the streets.
"The water overwhelmed us. We couldn't sleep all night. We lost everything, even my children's textbooks," mother of six Hanane Nasreddine told AFP, her voice trembling.
Nezha El Meghouari said she had had only moments to escape her home.
"I've lost all my clothes. Only my neighbour gave me some to cover myself. I have nothing left. I've lost everything," she said.
At least 70 homes and businesses in the historic town centre were flooded, and 55-year-old shopkeeper Abdelkader Mezraoui said the retail economy had been devastated.
"Jewellery store owners have lost all their stock... and the same goes for clothing store owners," he said, calling for official compensation to save businesses.
Safi is known as a centre for arts and crafts, particularly terracotta pottery, and its streets were left littered with smashed bowls and tajines.
The Moroccan prosecutor's office announced the opening of an investigation to determine if anyone bore responsibility for the extent of the damage, according to official news agency MAP.
- Intense storms -
Speaking to parliament, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said "37 millimetres (1.5 inches) of rain fell in a short period of time and hit the historic Bab Chabaa district (in Safi), which is crossed by a river, causing the deaths of numerous merchants and workers".
Late on Sunday, rescuer Azzedine Kattane told AFP about the strong "psychological impact of the tragedy" in light of the large number of victims.
As the waters receded, they left behind a landscape of mud and overturned cars. Onlookers watched Civil Protection units and local residents working to clear debris.
Morocco is struggling with a severe drought for the seventh consecutive year, while last year was the North African kingdom's hottest on record.
Climate change has made storms more intense, because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and warmer seas can turbocharge weather systems.
Flash floods killed hundreds in Morocco in 1995 and scores in 2002.
Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town
Rabat (AFP) Dec 15, 2025 - The death toll from flash floods that hit the Moroccan coastal town of Safi over the weekend rose to 37, local authorities said Monday.
"Fourteen people are currently being treated at Mohammed V hospital in Safi, including two in intensive care," local authorities added in their statement.
Search and rescue operations continued on Monday, after the deadliest such severe weather event in Morocco in over a decade.
Images on social media showed a torrent of muddy water sweeping cars and rubbish bins from the streets in Safi, which sits around 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of the capital Rabat.
Severe weather and flooding are not uncommon in Morocco, which is struggling with a severe drought for the seventh consecutive year.
The General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) said 2024 was Morocco's hottest year on record, while registering an average rainfall deficit of -24.7 percent.
Moroccan autumns are typically marked by a gradual drop in temperatures, but climate change has affected weather patterns and made storms more intense because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and warmer seas can turbocharge the systems.
Flash floods killed hundreds in Morocco in 1995.
