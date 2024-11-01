Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 Flights cancelled, roads flooded as rare storm soaks UAE

Flights cancelled, roads flooded as rare storm soaks UAE

by AFP Staff Writers
 Dubai (AFP) Dec 19, 2025

UAE airport authorities cancelled or delayed dozens of flights and roads were flooded in major cities as the heaviest rainstorm in months lashed the desert nation on Friday.

Dubai's Emirates airline axed 13 flights on Friday and there were also delays and cancellations at neighbouring Sharjah's airport after the overnight downpour, which woke residents with lightning flashes and loud cracks of thunder.

Sharjah's main street was completely flooded early on Friday, with residents seen wading through it in bare feet. One man rode his bicycle through the water, which reached the top of its wheels.

The scenes evoked memories of April 2024, when record rains caused widespread flooding and forced the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights at Dubai's major international air hub.

On Thursday, Dubai police had urged residents to stay in unless "absolutely necessary" as the rainstorm approached.

Early on Friday, water-pumping trucks were seen around Dubai clearing blocked roads and large puddles in the streets.

The Dubai Airports website showed dozens of flights had been delayed on Friday, and some cancelled.

"Some flights... are cancelled or delayed due to adverse weather," a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.

The National Center of Meteorology had warned of rainfall across the country from Thursday to Friday, including in Dubai and the capital Abu Dhabi.

Other Gulf states also experienced heavy rain, including Qatar where the Arab Cup football's third-place play-off between Saudi Arabia and UAE was cancelled on Thursday.

Last year's downpours in the UAE, the heaviest since records began 76 years ago, killed at least four people and brought Dubai to a standstill for days.

A study published by the World Weather Attribution group found that global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions "most likely" exacerbated the intense rains that lashed the UAE and Oman last year.

Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WEATHER REPORT
Category 6 cyclone hot spots expand in warming oceans
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 17, 2025
 New analysis of four decades of tropical cyclone records indicates that ocean regions capable of sustaining the most intense hurricanes and typhoons are expanding in the western Pacific and North Atlantic, increasing the likelihood that extremely powerful Category 6 storms will form near densely populated coastlines. The study links most of this expansion to human-caused climate change acting on warm water layers that now extend well below the sea surface. The research focuses on ocean hot spots w ... read more
WEATHER REPORT
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid

 Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help

 Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief

 Economic losses from natural disasters down by a third in 2025: Swiss Re
WEATHER REPORT
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes

 New quantum chemistry method to unlock secrets of advanced materials
WEATHER REPORT
SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters

 Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather

 US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations

 Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection
WEATHER REPORT
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges

 Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade

 Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
WEATHER REPORT
EU proposes indefinite approval for some pesticides

 Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

 Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open

 China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
WEATHER REPORT
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

 Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone

 Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory

 At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
WEATHER REPORT
Benin president says bulk of military not behind failed coup

 200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt

 Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt

 'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
WEATHER REPORT
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

 Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.