Floods, landslides kill at least 30 in India's Jammu region

An intense monsoon rainstorm in the Indian-administered territory has caused widespread chaos with raging water smashing into bridges and swamping homes.
A landslide on the route to the famous Hindu shrine Vaishno Devi killed at least 30 people, a local disaster official told AFP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives was "saddening".
Floods and landslides are common during the June-September monsoon season, but experts say climate change, coupled with poorly planned development, is increasing their frequency, severity and impact.
Climate experts from the Himalayan focused International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) warn that a spate of disasters illustrates the dangers when extreme rain combines with mountain slopes weakened by melting permafrost -- and building development in flood-prone valleys.
ICIMOD warned in a statement this month that the wider Hindu Kush Himalaya region is suffering "accelerated glacier melt, shifting weather patterns, and an increasing frequency of disaster events" including floods.
The local administration said Wednesday that thousands had been forced to flee in the Jammu region.
Schools have been shut in the area, with the region's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saying officials were struggling with "almost nonexistent communication".
The main Jhelum river in the Kashmir valley has also risen above the danger mark with authorities sounding flood alerts, including for the key city of Srinagar.
On August 14, powerful torrents driven by intense rain smashed into Chisoti village in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing at least 65 people with another 33 missing.
Floods on August 5 overwhelmed the Himalayan town of Dharali in India's Uttarakhand state and buried it in mud. The likely death toll from that disaster is more than 70 but has not been confirmed.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
FEMA employees suspended over letter critical of Trump admin
FEMA employees bash Trump admin on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
12 dead, 4 missing after bridge collapses in China
Robots deployed for Fukushima radioactive debris removal
CO2 increase to reshape geomagnetic storm impacts on satellites
Firefighting games spark at Gamescom 2025
Meta makes huge cloud computing deal with Google
Worlds tallest bridge clears load capacity trials
Documents show New Zealand unease over Chinese warships in South Pacific
1 in 4 people lack access to safe drinking water: UN
Rising Himalayan river flows present mixed blessings for regional communities
Plant life role in shaping river patterns reconsidered by Stanford research
Falling ice accelerates glacier retreat in Greenland
Surging tourism is polluting Antarctica, scientists warn
Antarctic climate shifts threaten 'catastrophic' impacts globally
Antarctic phytoplankton trends reveal sea ice retreat impact; Ecosystem engineering in the oceans
|
Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions
Cornell researchers explore alternatives to harmful insecticide
Egyptian farmers behind world's perfumes face climate fight alone
Global food system reforms urged to reverse land degradation and climate threats
Floods, landslides kill at least 30 in India's Jammu region
Pakistan's monsoon misery: nature's fury, man's mistake
Two dead in central Mexico from heavy rains, flooding
Landslides triggered by Typhoon Kajiki kill two in Thailand
'Restoring dignity': Kenya slum exchange offers water for plastic
Evicted from their forests, Kenyan hunter-gatherers fight for their rights
US bids to trump China in DR Congo mining rush
Japan hosts African leaders for development conference
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters