French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan

Jordan's official Petra news agency called it the country's biggest-ever infrastructure project, which Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has told Parliament is valued at more than $5 billion.
French infrastructure specialists Meridiam lead the project in partnership with SUEZ, Orascom Construction and VINCI Construction Grands Projets.
On its website, Meridiam said the project would supply more than 300 million cubic metres of drinking water to Amman and Aqaba, serving in excess of three million people.
"This project will increase the total annual available domestic water supply by almost 60 percent" for households, and will also include about 445 kilometres (276 miles) of pipelines to transport the desalinated water from the Red Sea, Meridiam said.
Jordan's Water and Irrigation Minister Raed Abu al-Saud emphasised the project's "transformative potential", noting it would "mark a significant shift in Jordan's water security landscape", according to Petra.
The project will take about four years to complete, the prime minister said last month.
It follows Jordan's pullout from a plan that would have linked the Dead Sea and Red Sea by pipes in Jordan.
In 2013, Israel, Jordan and the Palestinians signed a memorandum of understanding on that project, which included plans to build a desalination plant at the Red Sea.
But against the backdrop of popular anger in Jordan due to stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, then-water minister Mohammad al-Najjar in June 2021 said the Red Sea-Dead Sea project was "now a thing of the past".
kt-it/smw
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Climate disasters drive unusually high losses in 2024: Munich Re
Mexico's president formally launches campaign to get guns off streets
Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, 'liberal' policies as LA burns
Italy FM says new Syria leader pledged to stop 'illegal immigration'
Developing printable droplet laser displays
Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
Rice researchers find waste water highly effective for treating wastewater
Japan 'poop master' gives back to nature
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Tajikistan bets on giant dam to solve electricity crisis
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port
Cyclone-ravaged Mayotte on red alert for new storm
6.2 magnitude quake strikes Mexico
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava and smoke
Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126
Chad capital calm after deadly presidential palace assault
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
Toll rises in jihadist raid on Nigeria military base
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters