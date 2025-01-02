Guadeloupe to fell iconic coconut palms

Despite their association with the West Indies, the coconut palm is not native to the French archipelago and does not have the same capacity as some local species to put down deep roots.
Even tall palms have a tiny root system that spreads less than one square metre (11 square feet) from the base of the trunk.
So they cannot fix the sand in place to stop it washing away in powerful waves, according to the island's environment department.
At the picture-postcard beach of La Perle, the authorities have a two-year plan to take out some of the palms that fringe the turquoise waters and replace them with native species with roots that will better stem the erosion.
Native species may also be more resilient to a disease ravaging the exotic coconut palm.
"Not having coconut palms detracts a bit from the postcard image we have but there's still the sand and the warm sea," said Liliane and Gary, a couple of retirees spending their Christmas holidays on Guadeloupe.
The beach in front of their hotel is also affected by another palm problem -- a devastating, yellowing disease that has already led to the emergency felling of around 50 trees.
"The disease is spread by a tiny insect that looks like a cicada," said Fabian Pilet of the Tropical Agronomy Research Centre (CIRAD).
"It's curtains for the palm the minute the first symptoms appear."
Coconut palms in other countries have also been decimated by the highly contagious disease, including the Caribbean island of Jamaica in the 1980s.
Related Links
Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents
Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
Three dead as massive waves slam Peru, Ecuador and Chile
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response
The economic risks of tsunamis on global trade
Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
Ivory Coast president says French forces to withdraw in January
Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters