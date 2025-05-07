Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Hong Kong loosens rules for harbour reclamation
Hong Kong loosens rules for harbour reclamation
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) May 7, 2025

Hong Kong passed a law on Wednesday that made it easier for the government to create new land through reclamation in the city's famed Victoria Harbour despite objections from environmental activists.

Land reclamation was central to the Chinese city's economic growth for decades but shifting public opinion since the 1990s led to stringent legal rules that required projects to establish an "overriding public need".

Officials called those rules "restrictive" and proposed a bill last year to fast-track smaller projects, while also giving the city's leader more power over large-scale ones.

The bill will "enhance harbourfront areas for public enjoyment", the development bureau said, adding that the government had no plans for large-scale reclamation in Victoria Harbour.

Environmentalists had warned that the bill would allow the city's leader -- not the courts -- to have the final say over whether a project satisfied the "public need" test.

The bill was passed by Hong Kong's opposition-free legislature on Wednesday.

Lawmaker Bill Tang said during Wednesday's legislative session that attempts to "discredit the amendments" are "spreading false narratives".

Andrew Lam, another lawmaker, said: "As long as the public has reasonable grounds (to oppose reclamation), they can apply for judicial review at any time."

Harbour protection was one of Hong Kong's major activist causes in the decade following the former British colony's handover to China in 1997.

The city's top court ruled in a landmark case in 2004 that the harbour was "a special public asset and a natural heritage of Hong Kong people" that must be protected and preserved.

Beijing has cracked down on dissent in Hong Kong after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in the finance hub in 2019, and opposition lawmakers have quit or been ousted.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
'No dumping ground': Tunisia activist wins award over waste scandal
 Tunis (AFP) May 2, 2025
 Tunisian environmentalist Semia Labidi Gharbi, awarded a global prize for her role exposing a major waste scandal, has a message for wealthy nations: developing countries are "no dumping ground". Gharbi was among the first to speak out when Italy shipped more than 280 containers of waste to the North African country in 2020. The cargo was initially labelled as recyclable plastic scrap, but customs officials found hazardous household waste - banned under Tunisian law. "It's true, we are deve ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment

 10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media

 Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN

 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Exploring new frontiers in mineral extraction

 New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yields

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms

 Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?

 Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change

 Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Major offshore quake causes tsunami scare in Chile, Argentina

 Over 45,000 affected by Somalia flash floods since mid-April: UN

 Jordan evacuates tourists from Petra after flood hits

 Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
FROTH AND BUBBLE
MSF hospital bombed in South Sudan

 Understanding Nigeria's new wave of jihadist attacks

 Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source

 Nigeria governors urge army to rethink anti-jihadist strategy
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.