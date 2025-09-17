GUARDIAN Tsunami Detection Tech Catches Wave in Real Time

A recent tsunami triggered by a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula sent pressure waves to the upper layer of the atmosphere, NASA scientists have reported. While the tsunami did not wreak widespread damage, it was an early test for a detection system being developed at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
Called GUARDIAN (GNSS Upper Atmospheric Real-time Disaster Information and Alert Network), the experimental technology "functioned to its full extent," said Camille Martire, one of its developers at JPL. The system flagged distortions in the atmosphere and issued notifications to subscribed subject matter experts in as little as 20 minutes after the quake. It confirmed signs of the approaching tsunami about 30 to 40 minutes before waves made landfall in Hawaii and sites across the Pacific on July 29 (local time).
"Those extra minutes of knowing something is coming could make a real difference when it comes to warning communities in the path," said JPL scientist Siddharth Krishnamoorthy.
Near-real-time outputs from GUARDIAN must be interpreted by experts trained to identify the signs of tsunamis. But already it's one of the fastest monitoring tools of its kind: Within about 10 minutes of receiving data, it can produce a snapshot of a tsunami's rumble reaching the upper atmosphere.
The goal of GUARDIAN is to augment existing early warning systems. A key question after a major undersea earthquake is whether a tsunami was generated. Today, forecasters use seismic data as a proxy to predict if and where a tsunami could occur, and they rely on sea-based instruments to confirm that a tsunami is passing by. Deep-ocean pressure sensors remain the gold standard when it comes to sizing up waves, but they are expensive and sparse in locations.
"NASA's GUARDIAN can help fill the gaps," said Christopher Moore, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Center for Tsunami Research. "It provides one more piece of information, one more valuable data point, that can help us determine, yes, we need to make the call to evacuate."
Moore noted that GUARDIAN adds a unique perspective: It's able to sense sea surface motion from high above Earth, globally and in near-real-time.
Bill Fry, chair of the United Nations technical working group responsible for tsunami early warning in the Pacific, said GUARDIAN is part of a technological "paradigm shift." By directly observing ocean dynamics from space, "GUARDIAN is absolutely something that we in the early warning community are looking for to help underpin next generation forecasting."
While GNSS processing methods on Earth correct for such distortions, GUARDIAN uses them as clues.
The software scours a trove of data transmitted to more than 350 continuously operating GNSS ground stations around the world. It can potentially identify evidence of a tsunami up to about 745 miles (1,200 kilometers) from a given station. In ideal situations, vulnerable coastal communities near a GNSS station could know when a tsunami was heading their way and authorities would have as much as 1 hour and 20 minutes to evacuate the low-lying areas, thereby saving countless lives and property.
Key to this effort is the network of GNSS stations around the world supported by NASA's Space Geodesy Project and Global GNSS Network, as well as JPL's Global Differential GPS network that transmits the data in real time.
The Kamchatka event offered a timely case study for GUARDIAN. A day before the quake off Russia's northeast coast, the team had deployed two new elements that were years in the making: an artificial intelligence to mine signals of interest and an accompanying prototype messaging system.
Both were put to the test when one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded spawned a tsunami traveling hundreds of miles per hour across the Pacific Ocean. Having been trained to spot the kinds of atmospheric distortions caused by a tsunami, GUARDIAN flagged the signals for human review and notified subscribed subject matter experts.
Notably, tsunamis are most often caused by large undersea earthquakes, but not always. Volcanic eruptions, underwater landslides, and certain weather conditions in some geographic locations can all produce dangerous waves. An advantage of GUARDIAN is that it doesn't require information on what caused a tsunami; rather, it can detect that one was generated and then can alert the authorities to help minimize the loss of life and property.
While there's no silver bullet to stop a tsunami from making landfall, "GUARDIAN has real potential to help by providing open access to this data," said Adrienne Moseley, co-director of the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre. "Tsunamis don't respect national boundaries. We need to be able to share data around the whole region to be able to make assessments about the threat for all exposed coastlines."
Related Links
GNSS Upper Atmospheric Real-time Disaster Information and Alert Network
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims
Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
Global search and rescue system gets recognition as real lifesaver
UK government looks to military sites to house migrants
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race
Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer
Ethiopia's mega-dam ranks 15th globally
Against the tide: Filipinos battle rising sea on sinking island
Experts say great white shark likely killed Australian surfer
France, Switzerland agree on Rhone, Lake Geneva water management
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans
Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal
Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops
Once king of the seas, a giant iceberg is finally breaking up
|
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Climate change is making rollercoaster harvests the new normal
'Last generation': Greek island's fading pistachio tradition
China to impose temporary duties on EU pork
Deadly floods inundate Indonesia's Bali and Flores
Rescue boat capsizes in Pakistan, killing five
Death toll from Indonesia flash floods rises to 19
Greece rattled by 5.4-magnitude offshore earthquake
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
Human Rights Watch urges Niger to protect civilians against IS attacks
Kony defence urges ICC judges to halt case
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters