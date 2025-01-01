India's 2024 was hottest year since 1901: meteorological office

"The year 2024 was the warmest year on record since 1901," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department, told reporters.
"The annual mean land surface air temperature across India in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, 1991-2020 period."
The United Nations said last month that 2024 was set to be the warmest year ever recorded, capping a decade of unprecedented heat.
Climate change sparked a trail of extreme weather and record heat globally in 2024, fuelling natural disasters that caused billions of dollars worth of damage.
India sweltered through its longest ever heatwave last year, with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).
A heatwave in May in New Delhi saw temperatures match the capital's previous record high: 49.2 Celsius (120.5 Fahrenheit) clocked in 2022.
India is the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases but has committed to achieve a net zero emissions economy by 2070 -- two decades after most of the industrialised West.
For now, it is overwhelmingly reliant on coal for power generation.
Global warming, driven largely by the burning of fossil fuels, is not just about rising temperatures, but the knock-on effect of all the extra heat in the atmosphere and seas.
Warmer air can hold more water vapour, and warmer oceans mean greater evaporation, resulting in more intense downpours and storms.
Impacts are wide-ranging, deadly and increasingly costly, damaging property and destroying crops.
Related Links
Weather News at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents
Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
China launches investigation into beef imports
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response
The economic risks of tsunamis on global trade
Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
US says kills two Al-Shabaab fighters in airstrike; Gabon jails eight officers over torture
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters