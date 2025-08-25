Indonesia, US and allies launch joint military drills

The annual "Super Garuda Shield" drills will take place in the capital Jakarta and several locations on the western island of Sumatra and the Riau archipelago until September 4.
More than 4,100 Indonesian and 1,300 American troops will take part, joined by participants from Australia, Japan, Singapore, France, New Zealand, Britain and other nations.
The US and some allies such as Australia have expressed growing concern about China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington has previously said such drills are not aimed at Beijing.
Samuel Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said this year's exercises were "the largest Super Garuda Shield ever", adding that they would help participating nations boost deterrence, without elaborating.
"It represents deterring anyone that would hope to change the facts on the ground using violence with the collective determination of all participants to uphold the principles of sovereignty," Paparo said at Monday's opening ceremony.
"We do this by getting better every day across all domains... so if the unforgiving hour comes when we need each other as partners, we pick up the phone and we begin operating from a basis of deep trust."
The programme includes staff exercises, cyber defence drills, and a live-fire event, the Indonesian military said.
Countries including India, Papua New Guinea and East Timor also sent observers for the exercise.
Indonesia maintains a neutral foreign policy and tries to keep good relations with Washington and Beijing, walking the diplomatic tightrope in the superpower rivalry.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
FEMA employees bash Trump admin on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
12 dead, 4 missing after bridge collapses in China
Survivors claw through rubble after deadly Pakistan cloudburst
Rain halts rescue operation after Pakistan floods kill hundreds
Survey outlines advances and hurdles for orbital edge computing systems
CO2 increase to reshape geomagnetic storm impacts on satellites
Firefighting games spark at Gamescom 2025
Meta makes huge cloud computing deal with Google
Philippines, Australia aim to sign new defence pact in 2026
Indonesia, US and allies launch joint military drills
Documents show New Zealand unease over Chinese warships in South Pacific
'Cyborg jellyfish' could aid in deep-sea research, inspire next-gen underwater vehicles
Falling ice accelerates glacier retreat in Greenland
Antarctic climate shifts threaten 'catastrophic' impacts globally
Comet debris signs found in Baffin Bay sediments linked to Younger Dryas cooling
Body of missing man found on melting glacier after 28 years
|
Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions
Cornell researchers explore alternatives to harmful insecticide
Egyptian farmers behind world's perfumes face climate fight alone
Global food system reforms urged to reverse land degradation and climate threats
Two dead in central Mexico from heavy rains, flooding
Years after an earthquake, rivers still carry the mountains downstream
Typhoon Kajiki lashes Vietnam, killing one as thousands evacuate
7.5 magnitude earthquake in the Chilean Antarctic
What we know about Boko Haram leader Niger claims to have killed
Malians Flee Jihadist Attack, Guinea Suspends Parties, Burundi Arrests General
'Restoring dignity': Kenya slum exchange offers water for plastic
Evicted from their forests, Kenyan hunter-gatherers fight for their rights
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters