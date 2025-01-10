Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 Italy FM says new Syria leader pledged to stop 'illegal immigration'
Italy FM says new Syria leader pledged to stop 'illegal immigration'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Jan 10, 2025

Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told visiting Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday that he was ready to stem "illegal immigration" to Europe, the European diplomat said.

"Sharaa says he is ready to block illegal immigration, (and) fight against drug traffickers... two crucial commitments for Italy," Tajani said in the Lebanese capital, after visiting neighbouring Syria earlier in the day.

"I don't want the Mediterranean to remain a migrant cemetery. We want it to be a sea of growth or trade," he added.

The United Nations says more than 2,200 people died last year while crossing the Mediterranean on unseaworthy dinghies in the hopes of reaching a better life in Europe. The majority who make the crossing are fleeing conflict or poverty.

Tajani's trip to Damascus was the latest such visit from a European diplomat since Islamist-led rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad in early December.

He had earlier spoken of easing the sanctions imposed on Syria under Assad.

"The sanctions absolutely must not hit the Syrian population," he said in Damascus after meeting his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani.

"They were imposed because there was a different regime. It's important to open discussions on the changed situation."

Western powers, including the United States and the European Union, slapped sanctions on Assad's government over his brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011 that triggered civil war.

More than 13 years of conflict have killed more than half a million people, ravaged the economy, and pushed millions to flee their homes, including to Europe.

Tajani arrived in Damascus after hosting talks with European counterparts and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Thursday, where the Italian diplomat said they are seeking a "stable and united Syria".

Earlier Friday, the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the 27-nation bloc could begin lifting sanctions if Syria's new rulers took steps to form an inclusive government that protects minorities.

"The EU could gradually ease sanctions provided there is tangible progress," Kallas wrote on X.

Shaibani said he welcomed what he described as Tajani's focus on sanctions.

"We share his opinion that the reasons for imposing them no longer exist, and could be an obstacle to encouraging the return of refugees from outside Syria," Shaibani said.

Shaibani added that he would be soon begin a tour of "a number of European countries".

Shaibani has already visited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan since the start of the month.

Tajani earlier toured the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

He described the mosque, which is about 1,300 years old, as "one of the most beautiful" in the world.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock visited Damascus last week.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Climate disasters drive unusually high losses in 2024: Munich Re
 Frankfurt, Germany (AFP) Jan 9, 2025
 Climate change fuelled natural disasters that caused $320 billion in losses last year, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said Thursday, warning that "our planet's weather machine is shifting to a higher gear". The amount of insured losses totalled $140 billion (136 billion euros) over the past 12 months, making 2024 the third-highest total since 1980, Munich Re said in a report. The findings echoed similar figures from Swiss Re, the other leader of the reinsurance industry, which calculated ove ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Climate disasters drive unusually high losses in 2024: Munich Re

 Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun

 UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Developing printable droplet laser displays

 Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Rice researchers find wastewaterhighly effective for treating wastewater

 Japan 'poop master' gives back to nature

 A quarter of freshwater species face extinction: study

 Afghanistan warns Iran after dam project criticism
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon

 I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port

 Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126

 Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126

 Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India

 Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
US says kills 10 Al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia air strike

 Toll rises in jihadist raid on Nigeria military base

 Chad president says Macron 'in wrong era' over remarks on troop withdrawals

 U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
CES tech looks to help world's aging population

 Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.