Italy FM says new Syria leader pledged to stop 'illegal immigration'



by AFP Staff Writers



Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Jan 10, 2025



Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told visiting Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday that he was ready to stem "illegal immigration" to Europe, the European diplomat said.

"Sharaa says he is ready to block illegal immigration, (and) fight against drug traffickers... two crucial commitments for Italy," Tajani said in the Lebanese capital, after visiting neighbouring Syria earlier in the day.

"I don't want the Mediterranean to remain a migrant cemetery. We want it to be a sea of growth or trade," he added.

The United Nations says more than 2,200 people died last year while crossing the Mediterranean on unseaworthy dinghies in the hopes of reaching a better life in Europe. The majority who make the crossing are fleeing conflict or poverty.

Tajani's trip to Damascus was the latest such visit from a European diplomat since Islamist-led rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad in early December.

He had earlier spoken of easing the sanctions imposed on Syria under Assad.

"The sanctions absolutely must not hit the Syrian population," he said in Damascus after meeting his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani.

"They were imposed because there was a different regime. It's important to open discussions on the changed situation."

Western powers, including the United States and the European Union, slapped sanctions on Assad's government over his brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011 that triggered civil war.

More than 13 years of conflict have killed more than half a million people, ravaged the economy, and pushed millions to flee their homes, including to Europe.

Tajani arrived in Damascus after hosting talks with European counterparts and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Thursday, where the Italian diplomat said they are seeking a "stable and united Syria".

Earlier Friday, the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the 27-nation bloc could begin lifting sanctions if Syria's new rulers took steps to form an inclusive government that protects minorities.

"The EU could gradually ease sanctions provided there is tangible progress," Kallas wrote on X.

Shaibani said he welcomed what he described as Tajani's focus on sanctions.

"We share his opinion that the reasons for imposing them no longer exist, and could be an obstacle to encouraging the return of refugees from outside Syria," Shaibani said.

Shaibani added that he would be soon begin a tour of "a number of European countries".

Shaibani has already visited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan since the start of the month.

Tajani earlier toured the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

He described the mosque, which is about 1,300 years old, as "one of the most beautiful" in the world.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock visited Damascus last week.

