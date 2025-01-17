Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

The 7.2-magnitude quake on January 17, 1995, sparked a major review of quake preparedness in the island nation that suffers about one fifth of the world's most powerful tremors.
Mourners observed a moment of silence before dawn at 5:46 am, the exact time that the quake -- Japan's second deadliest since World War II -- struck the port city.
"Whenever I see someone who looks like one of them, I feel it might be one of them," a man who lost his mother and sister in the disaster told public broadcaster NHK.
"I've been living like this for 30 years," he said.
The quake buried residents in thousands of flattened buildings and uprooted highway overpasses and train tracks, while fires raged through collapsed timber houses.
Heavy damage to the busy harbour area dealt a severe blow to Kobe's economy, sparking a population exodus over the following months and years.
Japan experiences more than 1,000 earthquakes every year. The vast majority are harmless but occasional large ones can still cause enormous damage and loss of life.
In 2011, a 9.0 magnitude quake triggered a huge tsunami that smashed into the northeast coast, killing around 18,000 people and sparking the world's worst nuclear catastrophe in a generation.
The Ishikawa region is still struggling to recover from a huge New Year's Day earthquake last year that killed around 500 people and destroyed houses and infrastructure.
- 'Megaquake' -
This week, government scientists marginally increased the probability of a vast "megaquake" along the undersea Nankai Trough over the next 30 years to 75-82 percent.
Such a jolt could potentially have a devastating 8-9 magnitude, trigger colossal tsunamis, kill several hundred thousand people and cause billions of dollars in damage, experts say.
Over the past 1,400 years, megaquakes in the Nankai Trough have occurred every 100 to 200 years, according to the government. The last one hit in 1946.
Despite the ever-present danger and frequent emergency drills, authorities face a constant struggle to maintain public awareness and readiness for a major jolt.
A recent NHK survey among 1,269 people who experienced the Kobe quake showed that over 60 percent of respondents think "the memories and lessons are fading".
"We need to pass on experiences and lessons to the future also with participation by younger generation people who were born after the quake," said Motohiko Saito, the governor of Hyogo Prefecture where Kobe is located.
Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko attended a memorial ceremony in the city, one of several events that took place throughout the day.
The couple on Thursday met with people who experienced the disaster and Akihito told one of them "it must have been very hard," private national broadcaster TBS reported.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
New chainmail-like material could be the future of armor
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election
NASA scientists find new human-caused shifts in global water cycle
Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume
Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany
Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link
Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82%
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption
Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands
UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan
Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars
Blinken voices regret at failure to end Sudan war
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters