Nepal boosts anti-poaching patrols after jailbreaks

"This is a matter of concern for all conservationists," Bed Kumar Dhakal, deputy director general at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, told AFP.
"It is an added threat to our conservation efforts, so we have directed all the national parks to increase regular patrolling."
More than 50 poachers and wildlife traffickers escaped prison among a mass jailbreak of 14,500 detainees countrywide.
Many returned or have been recaptured, but police are still hunting for more than 5,000 fugitives.
That includes at least 18 convicted poachers, according to officials from Chitwan, the country's flagship park and a UNESCO World Heritage site.
"Our national park has beefed up regular patrols and strengthened community-based anti-poaching units," Avinash Thapa Magar, Chitwan National Park spokesman, told AFP.
Dhakal said officers are gathering nationwide data on escaped prisoners sentenced for wildlife crimes.
Nepal has been widely praised for its conservation success, which has helped bring several endangered species -- including tigers and Asian one-horned rhinoceroses -- back from the brink of local extinction.
Its efforts have helped triple its tiger population to 355 since 2010, and increase one-horned rhinoceros numbers from about 100 in the 1960s to 752 in 2021.
Youth-led protests that rallied under the loose umbrella title of "Gen Z", referring to those aged under 28, erupted on September 8 after a government ban on social media.
The movement was more broadly fuelled by economic hardship and growing anger over corruption.
Protests then morphed into nationwide fury, culminating in the collapse of the government as crowds torched parliament and the Supreme Court. At least 76 people were killed in two days of violence.
Within days of the government's collapse, 73-year-old former chief justice Sushila Karki was appointed interim prime minister, to lead the Himalayan nation to elections on March 5, 2026.
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Cash only: how the loss and damage UN fund will pay countries
UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate
UN says refugees stuck in vicious cycle of conflict and climate
Hurricane left millions of tons of debris in Jamaica: UN
Sentinel-1D extends global radar imaging as new Copernicus satellite enters orbit
MIT senior turns waste from the fishing industry into biodegradable plastic
AI Data Center Growth Drives Major Power and Water Demands
Sustainable bamboo products offer alternative to plastic in ongoing global pollution fight
How fishes of the deep sea have evolved into different shapes
Zanzibar women turn to sponge farming as oceans heat up
Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
First evidence of Ice XXI phase observed at extreme pressure and room temperature
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting
Cosmic dust reveals dynamic shifts in central Arctic sea-ice coverage over the last 30,000 years
Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
Explorers seek ancient Antarctica ice in climate change study
|
Norwegian milk company suspends use of anti-methane additive
Italian fruit detective racing to save forgotten varieties
Record rains turn Argentina's farm-filled Pampas plains to wetlands
Halter Virtual Fencing revolutionizes cattle management across US
Deadly impact of climate change on India's floods; Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood projects
Philippines digs out from Typhoon Fung-wong as death toll climbs
3 survive 40 hours lost at sea after typhoon; 2nd storm leaves 5 dead in Philippine
Japan observes tiny tsunami following 6.7 magnitude quake
DR Congo ex-rebel leader Lumbala's war crimes trial opens in France
HRW slams Cameroon killings, arrests after disputed vote
Google denies removing W.Sahara border for Morocco users
Stampede at Ghana army recruitment event kills 6, wounds 22
Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
COP30 has a mascot: the fiery-haired guardian of Brazil's forest
COP30: Indigenous peoples vital to humanity's future
Descended From Everyone, Related To No One
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters