Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Nepal boosts anti-poaching patrols after jailbreaks

Nepal boosts anti-poaching patrols after jailbreaks

by AFP Staff Writers
 Kathmandu (AFP) Nov 12, 2025

Nepal has intensified anti-poaching operations to protect its prized tigers, elephants and rhinos after dozens of convicted poachers escaped prison during an anti-government uprising in September, conservation officers said on Wednesday.

"This is a matter of concern for all conservationists," Bed Kumar Dhakal, deputy director general at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, told AFP.

"It is an added threat to our conservation efforts, so we have directed all the national parks to increase regular patrolling."

More than 50 poachers and wildlife traffickers escaped prison among a mass jailbreak of 14,500 detainees countrywide.

Many returned or have been recaptured, but police are still hunting for more than 5,000 fugitives.

That includes at least 18 convicted poachers, according to officials from Chitwan, the country's flagship park and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"Our national park has beefed up regular patrols and strengthened community-based anti-poaching units," Avinash Thapa Magar, Chitwan National Park spokesman, told AFP.

Dhakal said officers are gathering nationwide data on escaped prisoners sentenced for wildlife crimes.

Nepal has been widely praised for its conservation success, which has helped bring several endangered species -- including tigers and Asian one-horned rhinoceroses -- back from the brink of local extinction.

Its efforts have helped triple its tiger population to 355 since 2010, and increase one-horned rhinoceros numbers from about 100 in the 1960s to 752 in 2021.

Youth-led protests that rallied under the loose umbrella title of "Gen Z", referring to those aged under 28, erupted on September 8 after a government ban on social media.

The movement was more broadly fuelled by economic hardship and growing anger over corruption.

Protests then morphed into nationwide fury, culminating in the collapse of the government as crowds torched parliament and the Supreme Court. At least 76 people were killed in two days of violence.

Within days of the government's collapse, 73-year-old former chief justice Sushila Karki was appointed interim prime minister, to lead the Himalayan nation to elections on March 5, 2026.

Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
New 'Lucifer Bee' species discovered in Australia
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 11, 2025
A new species of bee in Australia has been discovered, named for its unique devil-like features. The nicknamed "Lucifer" bee, or Megachile lucifer, was discovered in 2019 in the Goldfields region of western Australia while scientists were in the middle of surveying an endangered wildflower, according to a new study released Monday by Journal of Hymenoptera Research. Lucifer, a native bee, has devilish horns that separate its look from other bee species. "When writing up the new sp ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Cash only: how the loss and damage UN fund will pay countries

 UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate

 UN says refugees stuck in vicious cycle of conflict and climate

 Hurricane left millions of tons of debris in Jamaica: UN
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sentinel-1D extends global radar imaging as new Copernicus satellite enters orbit

 MIT senior turns waste from the fishing industry into biodegradable plastic

 AI Data Center Growth Drives Major Power and Water Demands

 Sustainable bamboo products offer alternative to plastic in ongoing global pollution fight
FLORA AND FAUNA
How fishes of the deep sea have evolved into different shapes

 Zanzibar women turn to sponge farming as oceans heat up

 Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty

 First evidence of Ice XXI phase observed at extreme pressure and room temperature
FLORA AND FAUNA
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting

 Cosmic dust reveals dynamic shifts in central Arctic sea-ice coverage over the last 30,000 years

 Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery

 Explorers seek ancient Antarctica ice in climate change study
FLORA AND FAUNA
Norwegian milk company suspends use of anti-methane additive

 Italian fruit detective racing to save forgotten varieties

 Record rains turn Argentina's farm-filled Pampas plains to wetlands

 Halter Virtual Fencing revolutionizes cattle management across US
FLORA AND FAUNA
Deadly impact of climate change on India's floods; Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood projects

 Philippines digs out from Typhoon Fung-wong as death toll climbs

 3 survive 40 hours lost at sea after typhoon; 2nd storm leaves 5 dead in Philippine

Japan observes tiny tsunami following 6.7 magnitude quake
FLORA AND FAUNA
DR Congo ex-rebel leader Lumbala's war crimes trial opens in France

 HRW slams Cameroon killings, arrests after disputed vote

 Google denies removing W.Sahara border for Morocco users

 Stampede at Ghana army recruitment event kills 6, wounds 22
FLORA AND FAUNA
Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence

 COP30 has a mascot: the fiery-haired guardian of Brazil's forest

 COP30: Indigenous peoples vital to humanity's future

 Descended From Everyone, Related To No One
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.