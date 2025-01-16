Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Nepal's top court bars infrastructure in protected areas
Nepal's top court bars infrastructure in protected areas
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kathmandu (AFP) Jan 16, 2025

Nepal's Supreme Court has scrapped controversial laws allowing hydropower and hotel projects in protected nature reserves, a lawyer said Thursday, calling it a win for the Himalayan republic's conservationists.

A fifth of Nepal's lands are designated as protected areas.

But both hydropower projects and tourism are major earners, and the government passed laws last year to allow infrastructure projects in national parks, forests and other conservation areas, except in highly sensitive zones.

"The controversial decision was made with deception," environmental advocate Padam Bahadur Shrestha, one of the petitioners challenging the changes to the law, told AFP.

"It clearly shows how our government is working just to appease investors because it lacks farsightedness."

Shrestha said that the verdict, which was issued on Wednesday, offers "justice to preserve ecology and biodiversity".

Kathmandu has been praised worldwide for its efforts to protect wildlife, allowing it to bring several species back from the brink of local extinction, including tigers and rhinos.

Nepal's protected habitat laws have helped to triple its tiger population to 355 since 2010 and to increase one-horned rhinoceros from around 100 in the 1960s to 752 in 2021.

After decades of rampant logging, Nepal also nearly doubled its forest cover between 1992 and 2016.

"The laws should have never been passed," said Rampreet Yadav, former chief conservation officer of Chitwan National Park, Nepal's most important conservation area.

"If development projects are allowed in protected areas, it will destroy our nature, it will destroy the habitats of animals."

Nepal is eager to develop its hydropower industry after a dam-building spree in the past two decades that has given it an installed capacity of more than 2,600 megawatts.

It signed deals with India and Bangladesh last year to export thousands of megawatts of hydroelectricity.

Tourism is also a major earner for Nepal, which saw a million foreign visitors last year after a post-pandemic bounceback, with the government pumping investments into infrastructure including airports.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Spain busts network illegally importing Italian waste
 Madrid (AFP) Jan 14, 2025
 Spanish police on Tuesday said they had broken up a network that made millions from illegally importing and dumping tens of thousands of tonnes of partially toxic waste from Italy, making 15 arrests. The Civil Guard began investigating after detecting urban waste that had entered Spain with forged documents and was destined for landfills without being treated as required by law. They discovered several companies based in the regions of Catalonia and Castilla-La Mancha hired by Italian waste mana ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather

 'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes

 Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election

 Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume

 Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists

 Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany

 Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link

 Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82%

 Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption

 Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands

 UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan

 Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars

 France hands over second army base in Chad amid withdrawal
FROTH AND BUBBLE
CES tech looks to help world's aging population

 Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.