One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building



by AFP Staff Writers



Madrid (AFP) Jan 18, 2025



A staircase collapsed Saturday in a building damaged by last year's floods in Spain -- the deadliest in decades -- killing one person and injuring another, emergency services said.

The collapse happened in the town of Benetusser in the southeastern Valencia region, ravaged by floods in October that claimed 232 lives nationwide. Most of the deaths were in Valencia.

"One person has died and another was injured" after "a staircase in a garage collapsed", the emergency services said on X, without giving details.

Local media reports said the pair were working on cleaning the garage of the building, which was damaged by flooding on October 29.

The floods caused significant damage in about 80 cities. The cleaning up work is continuing in most affected areas, such as Benetusser.

