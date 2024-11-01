Rain in Tehran brings relief from nationwide drought

On Wednesday, a downpour caused major traffic jams on most of Tehran's streets and a first rainfall earlier in December followed months without rain in the Iranian capital.
Iran's already arid climate has been hit by its worst drought in over 60 years, with rainfall in Tehran at low levels not seen for a century, authorities said in October.
The first autumn rains are usually expected in September.
Amir Abkari, a bus driver on a route serving Tajrish Square in northern Tehran, said he was delighted by the rain.
"We thank God for the rain we've had over the last few days. The air is cleaner, and even though the traffic is heavier, we can cope with it," the 58-year-old said after dropping off his passengers.
Abkari explained that he and his neighbours had recently made efforts to reduce their water consumption in line with calls from authorities.
With the rains came a dusting of snow on the mountains north of the capital, visible after a months-long absence.
Armaghan Kamyabi, a 35-year-old jeweller, said he was "happy that it has rained. I hope the rainfall will continue and that we will soon see snow" in Tehran.
Despite the rain, a water sector official told Iran's ISNA news agency on Tuesday "the expected rains still do not compensate for the water shortage in the country's dams" and that "reservoirs remain at a minimum level".
To save water, the government announced in November that there would be periodic night-time cuts.
Tehran, located on the southern slopes of the Alborz Mountains, experiences hot, dry summers, sometimes rainy autumns and winters that can be harsh and snowy.
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has warned several times that Tehran, a city of more than 10 million people, may have to be evacuated due to lack of rain, without specifying how such a large-scale operation would be carried out.
On Thursday, Iran's Mehr news agency reported heavy rains had caused flooding, particularly in the provinces of Zanjan and Kurdistan in the west of the country.
The country's meteorological organisation is forecasting rain and snow in western and north-western Iran from Saturday.
Authorities said on Wednesday that they had carried out cloud seeding operations in certain regions of the country.
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
New landslide warnings issued as Sri Lanka cyclone toll hits 627; Recovery plans unveiled
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery
To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Data centers: a view from the inside
Microsoft announces $17.5 bn investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia
Life, Culture and AI: Why 'plagiarism' Is Our Default Operating System
Wave kills four in Spain's Tenerife
Norway postpones deep-sea mining activities for four years
Mexico president confident of deal with US on water dispute
Study says African penguins starved en masse off South Africa
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels
Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe
|
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study
Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality
EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops
Robotic model boosts success rate for tomato picking
Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone
Major Japan quake injures 30, damages roads
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano nears year-long eruption: USGS
Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup
'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for 'spying'
G.Bissau junta says coup leader barred from running for president
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life
Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters