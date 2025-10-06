Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
 By Paavan MATHEMA and Sailendra SIL in Kolkata
 Kathmandu (AFP) Oct 6, 2025

Rescuers in Nepal and India on Monday scrambled to deliver emergency aid after days of torrential rain triggered landslides and floods that have killed more than 70 people, officials said.

The downpours, which began on October 3, have now eased, but rescue teams are still struggling to reach several cut-off areas with roads blocked and bridges washed away.

Monsoon rains, usually from June to September, bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the number of fatal floods and landslides has increased in recent years.

Experts say climate change has worsened their schedule, frequency and intensity.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said at least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents -- two more than the previous day -- while six others remain missing.

"We had to walk long distances through the hills, even fixing ropes to cross the swollen river," local district police official Laxmi Bhandari told AFP.

"Now that the rain has stopped, we are more committed to providing relief and carrying out rescue operations for the village."

Security forces have been deployed with helicopters and motorboats to assist the efforts.

Several highways blocked over the weekend slowly opened up Monday to allow movement of stranded travellers -- many returning after celebrating the Hindu festival of Dashain.

- 'House of cards' -

Across the border in eastern India, at least 28 people were killed in the storms, officials said, as rescuers struggled to reach worst hit spots in the Himalayan region.

The tea-growing hills of Darjeeling in West Bengal state were among the hardest hit.

"Landslides have been reported from 35 locations in the hills of Darjeeling and more than 100 houses have been destroyed," Praween Prakash, a West Bengal state police official told AFP, confirming 28 deaths.

"At least 10 people in Darjeeling could not be traced... the death toll could rise once rescuers reach the remote places," he added.

Hundreds of tourists remain stranded in and around Darjeeling, with authorities advising them to stay put until roads can be cleared.

Local officials said some stranded visitors were rescued on elephants.

"When we woke up on Sunday, the road was gone," tourist Saurav Patil, 65, told AFP. "We are counting the days to leave."

Anita Thapa, 35, a Darjeeling local, said her "home on the top of the hill came down like a house of cards".

"Everything is gone," Thapa told AFP.

Downpours also swelled rivers in neighbouring Bhutan, prompting the Indian army to join rescue efforts.

Last five bodies recovered after landslide at mine in Indonesia's Papua
Jakarta (AFP) Oct 6, 2025 - Rescuers have recovered the bodies of five workers, including two foreigners, who were missing for nearly a month after a landslide trapped seven of them at a mine in Indonesia's Papua region, operator Freeport Indonesia said on Monday.

The bodies of the other two missing workers were recovered in September.

The landslide occurred on September 8 when material from an extraction point flowed at one of five sections of the Grasberg Block Cave underground gold and copper mine in Tembagapura, Central Papua province.

The workers were trapped after the flow closed access and limited evacuation routes, the company said.

Two workers were found dead on September 20, nearly two weeks after the landslide.

The search for the remaining five workers continued for nearly a month.

"On Sunday... after working nonstop for 27 challenging days... (rescuers) found and evacuated five workers from the mud flow site at the Grasberg Block Cave. They were all found dead," the company said in a statement Monday.

A South African and a Chilean were among the victims retrieved, the company said.

"The rescue operation took a long time due to the difficult location" and the huge volume of 800,000 tonnes of material from the mud flow, company president director Tony Wenas said in a statement.

One victim would be buried in Papua, while the rest would be flown to Jakarta and returned to their respective hometowns, the company said.

The company suspended operations at the mine last month to prioritise the rescue.

It said in a statement last week that production would restart early next year.

Grasberg Block Cave is one of three mines at the site operated by Freeport Indonesia, making up one of the largest gold and copper complexes in the world and a frequent flashpoint in Papua's long-running insurgency.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Planetary health check warns risk of 'destabilising' Earth systems
 Paris (AFP) Sept 24, 2025
 Humans are gambling the very stability of Earth's life support systems, scientists said Wednesday, warning that ocean acidity was yet another key planetary threshold to be breached. A team of global scientists assessed that seven of nine so-called "planetary boundaries" - processes that regulate Earth's stability, resilience and ability to sustain life - had now been crossed. Climate change, biodiversity loss, deforestation, freshwater depletion, overuse of agricultural fertilisers, and the r ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon

 Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza

 In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale

 Planetary health check warns risk of 'destabilising' Earth systems
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Creator says AI actress is 'piece of art' after backlash

 US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico

 GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space

 Teledyne Labtech and Bangor University advance Welsh space cooling technology
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action

 Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring

 Nickel mining threatens Indonesia coral haven, NGOs warn

 China warns Papua New Guinea over Australian defence deal
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze

 Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record

 85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet

 Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

 Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards

 Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab

 Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals

 Torrential downpours kill nine in Ukraine's Odesa; Flash floods shut beaches on Spain's Ibiza

 Typhoon Bualoi inflicts death, lasting floods on Vietnam

 South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses

 Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts

 Algeria says army raid kills six militants

 Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival

 Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.