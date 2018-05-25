Nickel mining threatens Indonesia coral haven, NGOs warn

Analysis of recent and historic mining in the region showed a "domino effect of destruction," ranging from deforestation on land to sediment run-off smothering coral reefs, the report by NGOs Auriga Nusantara and Earth Insight said.
"Post-mining rehabilitation is very poor," Auriga Nusantara executive director Timer Manurung told AFP. "We worry that the current nickel mining will impact Raja Ampat for decades to come."
Raja Ampat is part of the famed Coral Triangle, beloved by divers for its marine riches.
In June, Indonesia's government revoked permits for four of the five nickel mining companies operating in the cluster of islands and shoals in Southwest Papua Province.
That followed an outcry from activists and residents over the impact of mining for the metal used in everything from stainless steel to electric vehicles.
In September, the government allowed one company -- PT Gag Nikel -- to restart operations, arguing the impact "can be properly mitigated."
But NGOs say serious damage has already been done, and there is little sign of clean-up.
Images captured by the groups in the region show sediment run-off turning otherwise emerald waters murky brown, downhill from stripped hilltops.
They also documented bleached and damaged coral at current and former mining sites, near jetties and areas affected by sediment run-off.
While warmer waters caused by climate change have caused coral bleaching in many parts of the world, Timer said coral just 50-100 metres (160-320 feet) away from the surveyed areas remained healthy.
The groups also fear mining could restart in the region, noting no formal revocation letter has been published by the government so far.
"Even though there is no active mining operation on sites, the staff of the companies and its heavy machinery are still there," said Timer.
Indonesia's mineral resources ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Until earlier this year, nickel mining concessions covered 22,000 hectares (54,300 acres) of the Raja Ampat region's 3.66 million hectares, much of it inside a designated UNESCO Global Geopark.
These areas are recognised by the UN body for their "international geological significance" and are meant to be "managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development," UNESCO says.
Gag Nikel's operations lie outside the Geopark.
Indonesia has the world's largest nickel reserves and has sought to spur domestic processing to capture more of the value chain.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Philippine protest arrests leave parents seeking answers
No pause for food delivery riders during Pakistan's monsoon
Global search and rescue system gets recognition as real lifesaver
Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims
NASA laser comms demo achieves record data transmission from deep space
SES to test Cailabs optical ground stations for next generation laser links
Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison
Ancient iron spheres reveal ocean carbon shortage in early Earth
What is the high seas treaty?
Climate change causing havoc with global water cycle: UN
'We don't want to become a memory': minister of endangered Tuvalu
85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet
Nordic ministers attend Greenland war games without US
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans
Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal
|
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards
Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat
Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Four dead in Thailand monsoon floods
S.Sudan flooding displaces 100,000 in matter of weeks: UN
Philippines 'ghost' flood projects leave residents stranded
Schools shut, flights cancelled as Typhoon Ragasa nears Hong Kong
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts
Suspected jihadists kill soldiers in Niger: sources
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
Zambian farmers sue Chinese mining firms over toxic spill
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters