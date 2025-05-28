Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Self powered jellyfish cyborgs offer eco friendly tools for ocean monitoring
illustration only
Self powered jellyfish cyborgs offer eco friendly tools for ocean monitoring
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) May 28, 2025

Unlike fish, jellyfish move through the sea with minimal energy thanks to a simple muscle-driven propulsion system. This natural motion, known as "embodied intelligence," lets them travel efficiently without a brain or bones-qualities that researchers are now adapting for sustainable marine monitoring.

A team led by Dai Owaki, associate professor in Tohoku University's Department of Robotics, has demonstrated how mild electric pulses can guide jellyfish swimming behavior. Using lightweight AI, they also successfully predicted the animals' movement speeds, advancing the development of low-energy biohybrid ocean probes.

"Jellyfish cyborgs" are promising tools for tracking coral health, detecting oil spills, and studying oceanic shifts with negligible environmental impact. Unlike traditional underwater vehicles, they require no motors or batteries, preserving the surrounding ecosystem.

"Our research team posed two interconnected questions," says Owaki. "First, can we identify a pulse pattern that the jellyfish accepts, enabling it to swim at predetermined speeds without undue stress? Second, once the jellyfish responds to these signals, can we develop a compact AI tool capable of predicting its movement in any direction? By addressing these inquiries, we can pave the way for low-energy, environmentally friendly oceanic probes."

Collaborators included Max Austin and Kohei Nakajima from The University of Tokyo, along with Shuhei Ikeda and Kazuya Okuizumi from Kamo Aquarium in Yamagata Prefecture. Their setup involved placing miniature electrodes on the jellyfish's muscle ring to deliver pulses every 1.5 to 2 seconds. The resulting motion was tracked and modeled in 3D.

Findings showed that the best propulsion occurred when artificial pulses matched the jellyfish's natural rhythm. These signals were fed into a "physical reservoir" AI system that integrated the animal's body as part of its processing, successfully forecasting motion across directions.

"We were intrigued to discover that the most effective control signals were not the rapid pulses, but rather those that mirrored the jellyfish's natural rhythm," adds Owaki. "Attempts to use stronger or faster pulses led to decreased swimming efficiency and erratic movement, underscoring the importance of aligning with the rhythms of nature, rather than opposing them."

This concept-where an organism contributes to computation-could reshape future soft robotics and environmental science. Cyborg jellyfish might one day patrol oceans autonomously, gathering critical climate data with minimal disruption.

Jellyfish were selected for their unmatched energy efficiency in swimming, providing a model for integrating soft biological structures with electronic control in a mutually beneficial system.

Research Report:Harnessing Natural Embodied Intelligence for Spontaneous Jellyfish Cyborgs

Related Links
 Tohoku University
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
UN body clears China's Minmetals for deep-sea mining testing
 Beijing (AFP) May 20, 2025
 A Chinese deep-sea mining company has been cleared for exploratory seabed tests in the Pacific, it said Tuesday, becoming the country's first firm to receive an international regulator's green light. China Minmetals said its environmental impact report on the planned test exploration had "recently successfully passed" the International Seabed Authority's (ISA) legal and technical committee. That will allow Minmetals to trial collector vehicles in a designated section of the Pacific ocean floor i ... read more
WATER WORLD
Pentagon deploys more U.S. troops to southern border

 Ship with aid bound for Gaza sets sail to break blockade

 Myanmar junta extends ceasefire again after quake

 Hajj disasters: stampedes, infernos and a bloody siege
WATER WORLD
Why Small Satellites Fail More Often Than Expected

 TAU Systems Secures Exclusive Beam Time on World's Most Powerful Laser for Advanced Particle Research

 Gold and precious metals traced to Earth's core in Hawaiian lava

 World first 3D printed soft robots walk off the printer fully formed
WATER WORLD
Self powered jellyfish cyborgs offer eco friendly tools for ocean monitoring

 Nations urged to make UN summit a 'turning point' for oceans

 UK's muddy saltmarshes vital carbon 'sink', researchers say

 Ocean darkening has increased across over 20% of Earth's seas
WATER WORLD
Swiss glacier collapse offers global warning of wider impact

 New research reveals wind jets fueling Thwaites Glacier's melt

 Switzerland monitoring for flood risk after huge glacier collapse

 Ice age species evolved in stages across changing climates
WATER WORLD
Report: 'Future-proofing' crops will require urgent, consistent effort

 New digital tool provides satellite monitoring of crop health across US

 'Moving forward': the Gen-Z farmer growing Fukushima kiwis

 Mango deal sweetens ties between Bangladesh and China
WATER WORLD
As toll rises, Nigeria flood victims recall worst disaster in memory

 Japan's dense GNSS network captures unprecedented 3D sound wave patterns after Noto Peninsula quake

 India monsoon floods kill five in northeast

 NASA-French Satellite Spots Large-Scale River Waves for First Time
WATER WORLD
Nigeria detains troops, police for alleged sale of weapons to armed groups

 Anti-aircraft missiles fire as drones fly over Port Sudan: witnesses

 Nigerian military says 60 jihadists killed in raids

 Women in Sudan's Darfur at 'near-constant risk' of sexual violence: MSF
WATER WORLD
Overlooked cells might explain the human brain's huge storage capacity

 Orangutan Communication Reveals Surprising Complexity Once Thought Uniquely Human

 Ancient Hands Reveal Diverse Gripping Abilities in Early Hominins

 Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.