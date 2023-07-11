Six feared dead in torrential Japan rain

A heavy band of precipitation dumped record-breaking amounts of rain in some parts of the Kyushu area through Monday, causing rivers to overflow and sodden earth to collapse in landslides.
At least three people are confirmed to have died in the rains, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Tuesday, adding officials were investigating whether another three deaths were linked to the disaster.
Three people remain missing and two have been reported lightly injured, he added.
"We express our condolences to those who died, and our heartfelt sympathy towards those who were affected by the disaster," Matsuno said.
Some remote communities remain effectively cut off by flooding and other damage, but the safety of residents there has been confirmed.
Transport remained disrupted as of early Tuesday, with some train services stopped and highways blocked, and 1,400 homes were without power.
In Saga region's Karatsu, members of Japan's military were digging through the soil and debris left by a deadly landslide that engulfed homes.
The downpours, which forecasters had warned risked being the region's "heaviest rain experienced", prompted evacuation notices for hundreds of thousands of people.
Japan is currently in its annual rainy season, which often brings heavy downpours, and sometimes results in flooding and landslides as well as casualties.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.
The weather agency said it had already been raining for more than a week in the region before the heavy downpours that arrived Sunday night.
And while the sun was shining in many areas on Tuesday, officials have warned of more rain in the forecast, which could loosen already sodden ground.
Landslides are a particular risk in Japan during heavy rains because homes are often built on plains at the bottom of hillsides in the mountainous country.
In 2021, rain triggered a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami that killed 27 people.
And in 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan during the rainy season.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
New Zealand confident in UN advice on Fukushima, govt says
IAEA chief meets top S. Korean diplomat amid protest
South Korea co-signs Japan's Fukushima radioactive water release plan
Drills, red wine: Ukrainians ready for leak at Russia-held plant
DARPA seeks input on novel methods to separate, purify rare earth elements
iQPS initiates a full-scale study to leverage SkyCompass-1 optical data relay service
EU, Japan talk cooperation on raw materials
High-Velocity Impacts Explored in Experimental Study
Solomon Islands says China police pact not a 'threat'
Panama seizes six tons of illegally traded shark fins
Drought scuppers salmon fishing season in California
Gripes in Grimsby over Brexit fishing failure
'Unimaginable': Austria's highest paradise feels heat of climate change
Scientists find evidence of world's oldest glaciers
Russia, China block move for new Antarctic marine reserves
Sustainability at centre of British polar science strategy
|
Erdogan says working with Russia, Ukraine to save grain deal
Iraq's marshes are dying, and a civilisation with them
Sweet success: Jordan's beekeepers busy as honey demand soars
French cherry farmers protest over insecticide ban; Report paves way for EU glyphosate use
Six feared dead in torrential Japan rain
66 dead in India's monsoon mayhem; 30 dead in Ivory Coast floods; Vermont hit by catastrophic floods
Heavy rains and flooding pummel US northeast, one dead
'Orange like the sun': visitors flock to Iceland volcano
U.N. warns death of peacekeeper in Central African Republic may be 'war crime'
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
Britain sanctions Sudanese companies accused of fueling conflict
AU force in Somalia completes first phase of drawdown
The sound of silence? Researchers prove people hear it
The Anthropocene heralds disaster. Can humans change course?
Signs of the human era, from nuclear fallout to microplastics
Welcome to the Anthropocene, Earth's new chapter
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters